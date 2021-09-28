Younghoe Koo's pursuit of perfection

Over a decade since he left South Korea, Koo still keeps his native land close to his heart. He has a tattoo over the left side of his chest that reads, "Never forget where you came from; it might save you from where you could end up."

Koo is just one of four South Korean-born players in the NFL, joining Hines Ward, Kyle Love, and John Lee. Per Statista, the NFL was just 0.1 percent Asian in 2020 and, because of that, Koo understands that each time he steps on the field, Asian American children see what is possible.

"I hope Asian American kids do see me and think, 'Maybe I can be that too,'" Koo said. "Whether it is in football or whatever it is."

Koo generally does not speak publicly about his identity as an Asian American and the marginalization that it comes with. But after a man shot and killed eight people at three different spas in Atlanta last year, including six women of Asian descent, he spoke up on Instagram.

With a picture of the back of his Black Falcons helmet showing the decal he wore last season, "Stop Hate," Koo wrote: "As an Asian American, I have heard the jokes and name-calling. I often dealt with it by ignoring what was said and minding my own business. I don't have all the answers, but I realize now more than ever that this is an issue that needs to be addressed and that ignoring it won't help us do that. I know this one post won't solve the problem, but I hope to help raise awareness on hate crimes against all. #stophate ✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿♥️"

Koo's post was a rare sign of vulnerability on his Instagram page, usually reserved for football pictures. He stepped outside of his comfort zone because of his large platform — he has almost 170,000 followers on Instagram — and for the people who look up to him for guidance.