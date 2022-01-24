Bair Mail: On NFL Draft trades, reshaping Falcons receiver corps, Nakobe Dean, Kaleb McGary, salary-cap complications and more

Bair: I agree, Chris, that receiver has to be address no matter what happens with Russell Gage, Cordarrelle Patterson and Calvin Ridley. A drafted receiver would help, but a sage veteran would go a long way in fortifying the group. I also appreciate you tempering expectations on free-agent receivers. I like the Emmanuel Sanders option for sure. I've covered a team with him on it before, and it's a good leader of the meeting room. Marquise Goodwin? Meh. Cedrick Wilson isn’t a vet but could be a solid pickup. Overall, I like where your head's at.

Also, I still think the Falcons should re-sign Gage if they can and keep Ridley, if possible. They should add to the position group no matter what in order to strengthen the group in the short and long term.

DeWitt Maddox from Bloomingdale, Ga.

How do you like the prospect of Nakobe Dean as our 8th pick. With him on one side, Deion Jones on the other and Foye Oloukun in the middle . With their speed this could be a deadly combination. It could also free up a safety to help in secondary coverage. Your thoughts?

Bair: I've gotten lots of questions about Nakobe Dean. I'm not sure I'd go that route in the first round. I know we talk a lot about best player available, but that's adding to a team strength, where Deion Jones is getting paid and Foye Oluokun might also be in line for a big raise from the Falcons. And they have Mykal Walker waiting in the wings. There are bigger areas to prioritize to upgrade this defense, even though there's no disputing Dean's talent. It was on display all year, but is he the right pick for these Falcons?

Judy King from Atlanta

Are the Falcons still strapped for money because of what we're having to pay Julio Jones and others. Do you the favor…I think the Falcons are gonna be able to get anyone decent in free agency.

Bair: While the Falcons still have $15 million in dead money on the books for Julio Jones in 2022, per overthecap.com, that's not the only cap issue they've got. Most of their cap space is tied into Matt Ryan, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews, and a few of those deals were restructured to push heavy cap numbers to this season. The Falcons will just have to be disciplined and work their way out of it.