NFL Draft slot now set for second-round pick acquired in Julio Jones trade

Titans gave Falcons 2022 second-round pick as part of package for star receiver

Jan 23, 2022 at 09:59 PM
smith.fontenot

We now know exactly where the Falcons will use the second-round pick acquired from Tennessee for Julio Jones.

It's slotted for No. 58 overall, a spot secured by the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Titans' loss to Cincinnati put it into a certain range with others eliminated in the postseason's second round, and the rest of the games sorted those teams out.

The second-round pick was the primary asset coming back to the Falcons in a June 6 deal that exchanged Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick for Tennessee's 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

It will be interesting to see which player they acquire with that trade asset, and the three selections they have in the top 58. The Falcons own the No. 8 and 43 overall picks from a 7-10 record and strength-of-schedule tiebreakers.

