NFL Draft slot now set for second-round pick acquired in Julio Jones trade

We now know exactly where the Falcons will use the second-round pick acquired from Tennessee for Julio Jones.

It's slotted for No. 58 overall, a spot secured by the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Titans' loss to Cincinnati put it into a certain range with others eliminated in the postseason's second round, and the rest of the games sorted those teams out.

RELATED CONTENT:

The second-round pick was the primary asset coming back to the Falcons in a June 6 deal that exchanged Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick for Tennessee's 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-round pick.