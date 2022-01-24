How Ade Ogundeji's rookie reps set him up for Year 2 improvement: Rookie Review

A look back

16 games | one sack | one fumble recovery | two QB hits | 33 combined tackles (five for a loss) | overall defensive PFF grade 54.2

What Ogundeji learned in 2021: Mechanics

People forget Ogundeji wasn't a stand up defensive end in college.

"My hand was always in the dirt," Ogundeji said, "and now I am standing up for the first time."

It seems like a small change, but there is quite a lot that goes into tweaking one's mechanics and muscle memory. After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, that tweaking process began for Ogundeji. As he took a look back on his rookie year, he said the live game reps he received were invaluable to his personal growth in his first year in the league.

"You'll never know what's going on on the field unless you're actually out there playing," Ogundeji said. "So, I think for me, getting those reps, actually playing and going against great players, that's what's going to get me better. That's what's continuing to make me better."

Something that sets Ogundeji apart is his length. It's something Monachino said very early on was an attribute Ogundeji understood how to use well. So, almost reevaluating how best to use that length in the ways Monachino and defensive coordinator Dean Pees wanted was an important step in his development, too. It's something that Ogundeji really wants to hone in on in 2022, too.