What is the Falcons most pressing roster need? -- Question of the Week

Let's start with an easy question that I actually hope has a few different answers: Where is the Falcons most glaring need?

Tori: Here I sit about to shove the idea of the Falcons drafting multiple pass rushers down your throat. That's right. I said "multiple." I believe the Falcons needs in pass rush are the undisputed No. 1 need of the 2022 offseason. OK. That definitely is disputed but for me, my mind is made up and the Falcons have to address these glaring needs in pass rush through both the draft and free agency. Dante Fowler’s release last week only adds fuel to my fire.

However, I do feel the need to note that one draft is not going to change the Falcons pass rush woes. This is going to be a much longer process and one that this regime has to get right. For too long the organization as a whole has not been able to acquire an edge rusher that has - let's be honest - been worth the money he was given (and no, I am absolutely not just talking about Fowler). For this regime to make its mark, I truly feel like they have to hit in this specific area. They have to acquire pass rushers that make a difference in Atlanta.

Kris: I think this is an easy one, and those in my Twitter mentions make sure I don't forget it, but the most glaring need is pass rush. The Falcons ranked dead last in the league with 18 total sacks. Steelers' defensive end TJ Watt outpaced the entire Falcons defense, securing 22.5 by himself en route to winning the defensive player of the year award.

The 2022 draft is a great opportunity for the Falcons to upgrade that pass rush, with many linemen and edge rushers projected to develop into playmakers. The Falcons could also look to free agency with talented edge rushers like Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, and others on the market.

Scott: There's no disputing the Falcons need pass rushers. Yeah, I used a plural. I also think Tori and Kris have covered that fact well. I'll take a slight left turn as a result, but, no, not to the other side of the line. While most have edge rusher and offensive tackle earmarked as top needs, I'm going farther outside the offensive formation. Yeah, that's right. Receiver. Don't @ me, bro.

I agree the line must protect better, but the Falcons at least have people under contract to play the position. Right now, it's Frank Darby and Calvin Ridley at receiver. And that's it. There's also an element of uncertainty surrounding Ridley, as owner Arthur Blank alluded to before the Super Bowl.

Not only must the Falcons restock the depth chart, they need talent. While the offense had protection issues, they also couldn't create the separation required for quarterback Matt Ryan to let it fly quickly. Too often the Falcons offense was Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson or force it to Russell Gage and hope he makes a contested catch.