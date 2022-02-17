'We need more rings': Arthur Blank reflects on 20 years of ownership, Falcons future

The two carefully signed the bottom on the napkin, ensuring the oath wasn't stained by any of the wine or steak. And Blank left the extravagant suite to Taylor for the night.

"He was single at that point, so I said 'If you wanna use the suite tonight – I was married, so I said 'I'm going back home' — you can use the suite tonight. There's a big piano in there; you can have a party, whatever you wanna do,'" Blank said, while laughing. "I'm not sure what he did. I did leave him there in the suite. I think he was just afraid of us walking out of the hotel together in the evening."

The sale was finalized in February of 2002.

Just over twenty years since that day in the Ritz Carlton, the Falcons value has ballooned well past the number that Blank paid to purchase the team. Forbes values the Falcons at 3.2 Billion, the 20th highest valued franchise in the NFL.

Blank built the new Mercedes-Benz stadium which opened n 2017, and the Falcons have had some of their best seasons in Franchise history. Featuring electric players like Michael Vick and Julio Jones and moments that fans will never forget, like defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship in 2016.

Still, he knows that there is much room for improvement.

"We've got a long way to go, and I've often said that this is to me, it's about how many rings can we accumulate, and we don't have enough," Blank admitted. "We've got a magnificent stadium. We've got a great new coach and a great new general manager. We're thrilled with both of them. We're moving in the right direction. Seven games last year, we won them all in the last possession, which is very impressive. And that shows you the kind of grit that is being built into our team and to our roster and only gets better this year.