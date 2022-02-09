It's the kind of day that some would call perfect football weather for Tuesday's first practice at the Senior Bowl: 65 degrees and sunny, with light wind.

Head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone are on the 40 yard-line watching wide receivers. General Manager Terry Fontenot goes down to the field with Smith for a portion of the day, but for the most part, he likes to stay in the Falcons suite in the press box and watch with his iPad in front of him, looking at information on the players that stand out.

Kyle Smith, vice president of player personnel, is standing on a platform with his arms crossed, intently watching offensive lineman and defensive lineman go through one-on-one drills. Arthur Smith has left his place at the opposite 40-yard line, jogging down the field to get a closer look at the linemen. Scouts in the stands, coaches, and general managers all shift their attention to the end zone.

It's the most-watched drill of the day and involves Falcons' biggest need. They ranked last in the NFL with 18 sacks this season. The next closest team was the Philadelphia Eagles with 29. Matt Ryan was the fifth most sacked quarterback in the league this season.

"That's the Heavyweight Championship of the world right there," Jones said with a smile. "Yeah, it's the big one. That's when all the smacks being talked, that's when all the power, strength, you know that's when the big boys are going at it."

Kyle Smith doesn't have a notebook or phone to take notes, but that doesn't mean he isn't storing information. He already knows almost all there is to know about the players he is watching. Still, he's making mental notes now that he will use for further evaluation.

What comes after practice is the most important.

Later that night, scouts from all 32 teams will meet for four hours with players who rotate from each team every 15 minutes. Scouts can also talk to players in the mornings before practice for an unlimited time.

Kyle Smith and the other scouts lead those crucial interviews, getting the information back to Fontenot and Arthur Smith, who has emphasized the importance of drafting and signing high-character players with specific traits that can only be found in those conversations.

"We're trying to confirm or deny all the reports we get in terms of the character perspective," Kyle Smith said, "but also to see them in a competitive environment, good-on-good against the top competition in the country."

But the play on the field matters too.

Jones still remembers how now-Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham shot up draft boards after a great week and an MVP performance in the 2010 Senior Bowl game. Graham went from a mid-second-round pick to the 13th overall selection in the 2010 NFL draft.

"A game like that for pass rushers, especially, can move them up," Jones said.

On the other side of that are the players that struggle. Though, a player having a poor performance won't always hurt their draft positioning.

"If a guy doesn't do well, then you wonder why," said Anthony Robinson, Falcons director of college scouting. "Especially if you watched the tape and you liked the guy coming in. …Was he injured, or was there something that held him back? Was it a scheme? What was it?