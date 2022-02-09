Arthur Blank on Cordarrelle Patterson's 2021 season, possible future with Falcons

Falcons owner hopes offensive weapon can remain in Atlanta

Feb 09, 2022 at 06:42 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

patterson.blank
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson has made it clear, through statements, sweatshirts, shoes and social media posts, that he'd like to remain in Atlanta next season and beyond.

He's not currently contracted to do so, nearing unrestricted free agency once the league year starts in March. Patterson was awesome working on a one-year deal that brought him to Atlanta for the 2021 campaign, where Arthur Smith and the Falcons helped him unlock massive potential as a running back and receiver.

Patterson was the team's MVP last season, recording 1,166 yards total offense and 11 touchdowns on 25 touches. He primarily played running back for the first time in his career, though he lined up all over the formation in search of mismatches.

Whether it was his on-field production, his thousand-watt smile or outgoing personality or a combination of all three things, Patterson quickly became a fan favorite throughout in Atlanta. Patterson has great affection for the city and the Falcons fan base, once rocking a sweatshirt saying "The City of Atlanta Changed My Life." That's an accurate statement, considering he was primarily known as a special teams player and elite return man before this season.

Owner Arthur Blank came away from the season impressed by Patterson, an entertaining player and personality who keyed several wins in 2021, and said he hopes a deal can be reached to keep Patterson with the team.

"From our standpoint, we'd love to have [CP] back," Blank said. "We saw the same thing that you saw on the field. I think this is a very talented player, a very talented athlete. This is a good example of when a coach understands the scheme - which he does, Coach Smith - and he takes an athlete like this and can use him in a variety of ways I think you see the kind of production that he can have. He's a terrific young man. He's great with the fans. He's great in the locker room. He's a real competitor… I hope that he'll be a Falcon this time [next] year."

Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in photos

Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)

Dan Anderson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)

Ben Ludeman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/Matthew Grimes 2022
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'At some point, there will be a sunset for him': Arthur Blank on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta

The owner of the Falcons said great franchises have successful succession plans in place at the quarterback position
news

'We'd love him to stay in Atlanta:' Arthur Blank discusses Calvin Ridley

Falcons owner says team remains supportive of Ridley, who stepped away to deal with his mental wellbeing
news

Bair Mail: On Malik Willis, Derek Stingley Jr., Micah Parsons and 2022 NFL Draft strategy

We also discuss prospects of trading down from No. 8 overall in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Behind the scenes with Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, Falcons scouts at the Senior Bowl 

The Falcons entire scouting staff was in Mobile to evaluate some of the top college seniors in the country at the Senior Bowl.
news

Report: Charles London to interview for Dolphins OC job

Falcons quarterbacks coach could join Mike McDaniel's staff in Miami
news

Will the Falcons re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Scott and Kris discuss Cordarrelle Patterson's future with the Falcons as free agency approaches. 
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Alabama OT Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jaguars in Scott Bair's mock draft
news

Falcons mutually agree to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo

Sabo spent 12 season with the Falcons in various scouting roles 
news

Kyle Pitts gets in the end zone at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris represented the Falcons in Las Vegas on Sunday. 
news

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

After a decade in the league, Harris will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance alongside Kyle Pitts. 
news

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

Trading down in 2022 NFL Draft also discussed in Friday's mailbag

Top News

'We'd love him to stay in Atlanta:' Arthur Blank discusses Calvin Ridley

'At some point, there will be a sunset for him': Arthur Blank on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta

Behind the scenes with Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, Falcons scouts at the Senior Bowl 

Arthur Blank on Cordarrelle Patterson's 2021 season, possible future with Falcons

Advertising