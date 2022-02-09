Arthur Blank on Cordarrelle Patterson's 2021 season, possible future with Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson has made it clear, through statements, sweatshirts, shoes and social media posts, that he'd like to remain in Atlanta next season and beyond.
He's not currently contracted to do so, nearing unrestricted free agency once the league year starts in March. Patterson was awesome working on a one-year deal that brought him to Atlanta for the 2021 campaign, where Arthur Smith and the Falcons helped him unlock massive potential as a running back and receiver.
Patterson was the team's MVP last season, recording 1,166 yards total offense and 11 touchdowns on 25 touches. He primarily played running back for the first time in his career, though he lined up all over the formation in search of mismatches.
Whether it was his on-field production, his thousand-watt smile or outgoing personality or a combination of all three things, Patterson quickly became a fan favorite throughout in Atlanta. Patterson has great affection for the city and the Falcons fan base, once rocking a sweatshirt saying "The City of Atlanta Changed My Life." That's an accurate statement, considering he was primarily known as a special teams player and elite return man before this season.
Owner Arthur Blank came away from the season impressed by Patterson, an entertaining player and personality who keyed several wins in 2021, and said he hopes a deal can be reached to keep Patterson with the team.
"From our standpoint, we'd love to have [CP] back," Blank said. "We saw the same thing that you saw on the field. I think this is a very talented player, a very talented athlete. This is a good example of when a coach understands the scheme - which he does, Coach Smith - and he takes an athlete like this and can use him in a variety of ways I think you see the kind of production that he can have. He's a terrific young man. He's great with the fans. He's great in the locker room. He's a real competitor… I hope that he'll be a Falcon this time [next] year."
Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.
