Falcons offseason checklist: Breaking down free agency options, 2022 Draft decisions, Calvin Ridley's future and more

9. Continue to acquire value-find free agents

The Falcons are in a better position in regards to the salary cap in 2022 than they were in 2021. The cap has increased league-wide, and that greatly benefits an organization like the Falcons. But they are not out of salary cap hell yet. There's still work to be done to field a competitive team in 2022.

Last offseason, the Falcons were not able to be big time movers and shakers in free agency. They had to really dig to find players that could add value to the starting lineup and come to Atlanta on cap friendly, one-year deals. In 2021, they found veteran players who fit that blueprint, guys like Lee Smith, Duron Harmon and Erik Harris. With the Falcons having so many holes to fill across its active roster in 2022, don't be surprised if the Falcons continue to look for mid-level veterans to come in and play a similar role this year, too. The Falcons still have to be a bit frugal this offseason, so this may continue to be an important strategy for another year.

10. Play around with Grady Jarrett's contract

Speaking of the cap, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Falcons to consider restructuring a contract or two. With Ryan's contract already being reworked a number of times, perhaps the Falcons look to another locker room leader and producer to earn a bit more cushion towards the cap. That candidate could be Jarrett.