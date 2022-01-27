Ta'Quon Graham thankful to have had Grady Jarrett help guide him through first NFL season -- Rookie Review

Ta'Quon Graham has been a Grady Jarrett fan for years. He was a senior at Temple High School in Texas when Jarrett was a dominant force during the Falcons playoff run during the 2016 season, including three sacks Super Bowl LI, but he really took notice of Jarrett's game after enrolling at the University of Texas the following year.

Graham was awed by that Super Bowl performance and several others after, seeing how an interior defensive lineman was so consistently impactful against the run and pass.

Graham wants to accomplish similar feats at the NFL level and is thankful to see how Jarrett works up close.

The Falcons drafted Graham at No. 148 overall, setting up an ideal situation to learn and study under one of the NFL's best.

"He was a guy that I was watching in college," Graham said just before the Falcons season ended. "With the amount of success he had, especially on that Super Bowl run that they had, that's where a first noticed him. Working with him every day has been great. Having him in the meeting rooms to just talk about being a pro and talk about things you're going through has been huge.

"And, with him being a fifth-round pick and me being a fifth-round pick, I feel like it has been a good thing for me, being his little brother and watching the things he does."

Graham's taller and a bit lighter, but he and Jarrett share playing styles. They both like to apply pressure getting into the offensive backfield and creating havoc, so having Jarrett as a resource and role model – few work harder and are better leaders than the two-time Pro Bowler – has been a great benefit to someone trying to establish himself as a pro and as a quality Falcons contributor. That includes technical work and film study, especially during Jarrett's weekly, in-season pass rush meetings.