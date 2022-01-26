Avery Williams emerges as reliable returner in year 1 — Rookie Review

A look back: 18 games | 490 kick return yards | 21.3 kick return average | 153 punt return yards | 7.7 yards per return | overall PFF return grade 71.1

Stats as a cornerback: 7 games | no interceptions | no pass deflections | 14 tackles | No sacks | Three QB hits | 80.0 percent of targets caught | overall defensive PFF grade 48.0

What Williams learned in 2021: Adjusting to the many different ways NFL punters can kick the ball.

"The biggest difference is the punters you're going against," Williams said. "There's a whole bunch of different looks in terms of their punt direction. I mean, even the way they kick it in terms of the way the ball spins, the way it rotates if it's their right foot or left foot. We've had a lot of different styles of punts this year that you might not have seen at the college level."

Williams adjusted by using the Jugs machine – the device that shoots out passes, punts and kickoffs to any precise spot on your field at any speed or distance – and practicing with the Falcons' punters, a position that has had a lot of turnover this season. From Cameron Nizialek to Dustin Colquitt to Thomas Morstead, Williams had the opportunity to see many different mechanics in practice which helped him.