The evolution of Feleipe Franks as an UDFA with the Falcons: Rookie Review

In one of his final press conferences of the season, Arthur Smith spent a couple minutes talking about what he had seen from Feleipe Franks.

Franks joined the Falcons after the 2021 Draft as an undrafted free agent. At the time, Matt Ryan was the only quarterback under contract in Atlanta. The Falcons were in the early stages of building up their quarterback depth. During the offseason, the Falcons added AJ McCarron, but a season-ending knee injury in the preseason added to Franks' responsibilities. After McCarron's injury, the Falcons brought in Josh Rosen. For a while, Rosen was Ryan's No. 2.

However, as the season went on, Franks' role on the team evolved into something many didn't expect. Along with his duties under center, Smith and the Falcons staff began experimenting with Franks. He played a little bit of tight end here and there. He also had a role on special teams in both kick and punt return. As the season progressed, so did the amount of times Franks was active on game day over Rosen.

Asked about this during the season, Smith said it wasn't necessarily that Franks had surpassed Rosen on the depth chart, per se. It was more a decision made out of packages the Falcons had for Franks and how they felt like he could assist them in more areas than just backup quarterback.

Nothing ever happened to Ryan to thrust Franks into the quarterback spotlight, but he would have been the Falcons first option off the bench if something ever did.

It was quite the journey for Franks in his first year in the league. Honestly, it's an evolution that's quite unlike anything many in the league (particularly quarterbacks) have experienced.