'It's time for me to step up': Frank Darby looking to bring more than just energy in year two — Rookie Review

Beyond being beat up on kick returns, Darby also learned about the business aspect of the NFL. In college, there was time for joking around; he could even take plays off here and there.

"At this level, there's really no taking plays off," Darby said. "Anything can happen in an NFL game. ...Y'all know I laugh, I do this and all that I came in here thinking I was already ready to go. I'm just trying to be myself, but It's always a time and place, and that's what I learned as we were going through each week."

Areas for improvement: Darby says his biggest focus heading into next season is becoming a better pro. He does not define that as one specific thing, but everything from perfecting his route running, adding muscle, rehab, and prehabbing his body like he sees guys like Grady Jarrett, Terrell, and Ryan do.