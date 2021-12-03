How 'prehab' has helped A.J. Terrell become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL

The difference for Terrell this season, he says, is that he is taking care of his body much better than he ever has, a technique that he calls "prehab."

"I used to not really go into the treatment room often," Terrell said. "I mean like I didn't really go in there unless something was hurting. But now, just knowing that you know, I go in there and get in the ice tub, hot tub, use the Theragun [handheld therapy device]. Just prevent injuries.

"[It's] prehabing, not rehabbing; prehab. So that's really like the main thing, even when I don't feel like doing anything, just going in and doing something to make you feel good."

Last season, Terrell went to the training room primarily to receive treatment for injuries he had already suffered. He did not know that getting treatment to prevent injuries could help him, and now he is passing that advice to other young defensive backs like Richie Grant and Darren Hall.

"I'm keying in on taking care of my body," Terrell said. "And I'm telling them going into the offseason this year the main thing they need to do is take care of their body right."