Dante Fowler Jr., Duron Harmon, and Falcons defense make plays in win over Jaguars

After allowing 43 points two weeks ago in the loss to the Cowboys, including a 29-point second quarter, the Falcons defense has looked like a different unit. While they lost 25-0 to the New England Patriots a week ago, the Falcons defense allowed just 19 points, one touchdown, secured an interception and three sacks (the other six points came from a pick-six late in the game).

In Sunday's win over the Jaguars was the defense was just as dominant.

The Falcons brought pressure that forced Lawrence to errant throws, one resulting in an interception for Duron Harmon. On the defensive line, Grady Jarrett was consistently disruptive and in the backfield, Dante Fowler Jr. secured a sack on his former team, and Anthony Rush forced Jaguars' running back James Robinson's first lost fumble of his career.

Fowler believes that the change in the defensive has come because they are playing as one.

"I think we just playing together as a unit and just doing our jobs," Fowler said. "Everybody doing they jobs, not doing something special, just doing what you're supposed to do and doing it 100 percent."

The win moves the Falcons to second in the NFC South behind the Buccaneers and closer to their hopes on a playoff appearance this season. And with six games remaining, the Falcons defense is playing its best at the perfect time.