Why Cordarrelle Patterson used cleats to honor Ahmaud Arbery

Patterson has two sons and two daughters with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor.

Family is one of the most important things in Patterson's life. He has "Faith, Family, and Football" tattooed on his leg as a reminder of his core values. One of the reasons he loves playing in Atlanta is because it is just a few hours away from his hometown of Rock Hill S.C., which means his mother, sister, and brother are always at his house. He even wears 84 because his sister was born in 1984.

"That's something we gotta deal with every day," Patterson said. "Unfortunately, we do. That's a part of our life. This football stuff really don't mean stuff, man, because we've got so much going on outside. People don't understand. They just think we are football players; we human, too.

"We always got a target on our back, so every time you just gotta be careful man just gotta do the right thing, and always just try to get home safe, because our families depend on us."

For Patterson, the gesture was something he felt like he had to do, to pay homage to Arbery and his family. Patterson honored Arbery by having one of his best games of the season. He finished with 108 yards — the second 100-yard rushing game of his career — and two touchdowns on the ground, powering the Falcons to their fifth win of the season.