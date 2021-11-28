'We all took it to heart:' Arthur Smith calls out run game. The offense answers the call against Jacksonville Jaguars

That notion was reinforced in Jacksonville on Sunday.

"Having (Patterson) back, it adds an element," Arthur Smith said. "… He's a physical presence who can do a lot for us. I think that's clear."

Patterson finished the day setting career highs in rushing yards (108) and rushing touchdowns (two) on 16 carries. He averaged 6.7 yards a carry and was the spark the Falcons needed to jumpstart their run game, particularly early in the first half on Sunday.

"That first half shows you (what we can do). We had over 100 rushing yards in that first half," Patterson said. "It just shows you that when we put our minds to it we can't be stopped."

After the game, Smith was asked how he had the confidence in knowing this run game could turn itself around. He said it's because he's seen teams do it before. He's been a part of teams who did it. He has perspective.

He thought back to the 2018 season when he was with Tennessee.

"There's a lot of revisionist history but there were times in 2018 where it didn't look too pretty," he recounted. "But we got going at the end of the year in the run game."

But sometimes, Smith said, it takes some time.

The head coach commended this offense for sticking with what they know. He noted the Falcons could have seen how the run game was trending and gone out to find plays that wouldn't have necessarily fit their personnel, essentially just to try something new. But Smith said the Falcons just "kept chipping away" and they weren't going to slash and burn what they were trying to implement.

"We've been training to hit these combinations," Smith said, "and it paid off."

For Smith, perspective is everything. And this game was the game the Falcons needed to show that they do have a run game worth defenses accounting for. They now have the tape to show they do against a Jaguars team that came into said game with the No. 3 run defense in the league.