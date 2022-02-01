How does Tom Brady, Sean Payton's retirement shake up the NFC South? -- Question of the Week

Without Payton, how does that change the Saints' offense?

Tori: In my mind, the Saints are Payton. Everything about this offense is molded from the mind of the head coach. I tend to agree that Payton is one of the best offensive play callers in the league in the last decade. I am sure Falcons fans don't like me saying so, but I think you have put respect where respect is due, and what Payton has done in New Orleans for years is worthy of respect. It's why I think there's no replacing Payton. I think if you're an offensive player there's a certain draw to New Orleans simply to play for Payton. I don't know if that's there anymore, and I think the offense changes because of it.

Kris: Sean Payton led some of the best offenses in league history. None better than in 2011, when the Saints amassed 7,474 yards of total offense, still a league record. Brees led the league in almost every passing category and set a then-NFL record in passing yards (5,746). That 2011 team was seventh in NFL history for the most points in a single season with 547.

Payton's offenses were successful because of how creative he was. The living example of that creativity is Taysom Hill — who has contributed for the Saints in almost every offensive position — even special teams. It seems that all 31 other teams are looking for their version of Hill.

So Payton set the bar high. And it's safe to say that his exit will significantly impact the Saints' offense. Still, the Saints have playmakers in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara – two of the best players at their respective positions in the league – so maybe they won't be setting records almost every season like Payton's did. But this can still be a potent offense with the right coach and quarterback.

Scott: The Saints have talent but, as we saw down the stretch, they have a quarterback problem. Even with Payton's scheme, New Orleans often struggled to score. That has to get fixed no matter who is calling plays. If they end up promoting defensive coordinator Dennie Allen – they should; I've covered him in Oakland and he deserves another HC shot – he'll still have to find a quality offensive coordinator. Then they'll install a brand new scheme or someone who will call something similar but won't be as good at it as Payton. That's trouble right there.