NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Quarterback moves drop Thibodeaux farther than expected, right into Atlanta's lap

Feb 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM
I've seen a few NFL mock drafts predicting a relative free fall for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, something I couldn't quite wrap my head around considering his elite skill and physical traits. You hear about inconsistency and some injury issues, but that may push him down a few selections in the NFL draft.

Getting him all the way to No. 8? That seems like a real long shot.

But, since we're doing a mock draft a week here at atlantafalcons.com, we can afford to mess around a bit and explore situations and ponder how the Falcons might react to what happens in the seven picks before them. I've thought about it and, I think Thibodeaux makes it to No. 8 IF...top teams go in different directions, particularly toward offensive tackles, other elite talents and...THEN...things have to get quarterback crazy.

That's a lot of if/then requirements, but the draft can get zany like that sometimes and drop top talents farther than they should.

Before mentioning how this quarterback class isn't up to others from the recent past, let me remind you that teams always get a little nuts, and react boldly when quarterbacks are concerned.

Let's play this exercise out in this week's mock. Take a look at this first mock draft and let me know what you think in the mailbag.

mock.3.neal
AP Images
JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Evan Neal
OL | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

Neal has shuffled around some mocks recently. He still makes tons of sense to the Jaguars and their effort to maximize Trevor Lawrence's vast potential.

DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

I'm gonna sound like a broken record here, but a local kid with few flaws and great ability, who played at Michigan, would look pretty good on billboards throughout Detroit. Should look pretty good creating havoc at Ford Field, too.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

I'm not moving off of this pick, either. Safeties don't normally go this high, but Hamilton's a special player and a ideal choice to lead a roster rebuild. You can do so much with his skill set.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Here's where the dominos toward a Thibodeaux drop start to fall. The Jets go for someone who could be a true shutdown cornerback with a pick where they're sure to land him. That could be required if Stingley excels during the pre-draft process and quells concerns over some more recent play. Jets need secondary help in a big way and go get the most talented cornerback on the board, especially with Hamilton already gone.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ikem Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Giants have major needs an offensive tackle and edge rusher, but Ekwonu still being on the board creates a difficult decision between two excellent choices. They go with protection over pass rush, knowing they have another top pick a bit later to add a pass rusher.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

The Panthers take Pickett to shore up a major quarterback need, with Sam Darnold to start a year if Pickett needs to develop outside the spotlight. That decision raises eyebrows among other quarterback-starved teams, leaving everyone to stress about when the run on passers will begin.

DEN
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0022_broncos
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

TRADE: (via Giants, who got the pick from the Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Combo of Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

The Broncos trade up two spots, making for darn sure a team like Washington or Pittsburgh or New Orleans doesn't vault over them to snag Willis, a player who's stock could rise throughout the pre-draft process. The Giants are willing to go down just a little bit, knowing they'll still get a top talent at No. 9.

mock.3.thibodeaux
AP Images
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

The Falcons desperately need help rushing the passer. They get an unreal talent to fill a top need in a situation that, in my personal opinion, couldn't go much better for Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. There are some reported concerns about Thibodeaux, as we mentioned above, but they're mild and nothing that diminishes his skill and great potential.

NYG
9
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
David Ojabo
EDGE | Michigan

TRADE: via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril

Even if the Giants have other offers for the No. 7 pick, here's why Denver works out best. They get some extra draft capital -- that's vital with the state of their roster -- while remaining in great position to fill premium positions of need. They lose out on Thibodeaux, but Ojabo's a quality option at this spot. He, too, has major upside and could help right now while developing for a better future.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Charles Cross
OL | Mississippi State

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

The Jets add protection for Zach Wilson, a need that's paramount to let their young passer develop and thrive.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

Washington seems set to take a quarterback and, after the Broncos make their move, the Commanders can now stay put for Corral.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Ahmad Garnder
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Cornerback's the right way to go for the Vikes, especially with so many edge rushers off the board. They get someone a sect of analysts rate near or above Stingley.

mock.3.london
AP Images
CLE
13
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0024_browns
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

The big, physical receiver has received lots of positive press from analysts lately, enough to make one think he might be the first receiver off the board. The Browns give him that distinction.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trevor Penning
OT | Norther Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Riley Reiff

Baltimore learned that life's a lot harder when Lamar Jackson's hurt. They use a first round pick to help protect him.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Here's another pick I've kept for every mock draft so far. He seems like a good fit for the Eagles, and falling past 15 seems silly for someone so talented.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Tough receivers with YAC ability are all the rage, and the Eagles snag one to help give their offense a jolt.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

Defensive tackle is a top need for a team that needs help in run defense and in helping talented edge rushers get home. The former Bulldog can do all that right away.

NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Still think the Saints will snag a veteran signal caller before the draft, so Wilson will help that quarterback transition to a new team.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Travon Walker
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Travon Walker goes higher and higher in these mocks after a strong senior bowl. Maybe that will settle down a little bit, but he goes in the top 20 to a team that needs help rushing off the edge.

mock.3.howell
AP Images
PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Sam Howell
QB | North Carolina

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Chase Daniel

After two straight weeks saying the Steelers will address their quarterback void with a veteran, they'll stay put and land an accomplished passer for the long haul, even if increases odds Mike Tomlin will finish under .500 for once in forever.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Kind of can't believe McDuffie's still available at this stage. Neither can the Patriots, who snatch him up to fill a [possible] secondary void.

LV
22
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0015_raiders
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

I'm not moving on this one. The Raiders need speed in the pattern. Olave provides that and more.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

The Cardinals could well lose Chandler Jones in free agency. Getting Karlaftis this low would be considered a coup.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

They secure an interior linebacker who can help on every down, and free Micah Parsons up to rush more from the edge. That Dallas front seven is starting to look mighty scary.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

The Bills add to their pass defense with a potential long-term answer at cornerback, and get great value at this stage of the first round.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

Titans get an excellent replacement for soon-to-be free agent Ben Jones.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Bold predictions: The Bucs find a way to get a veteran quarterback and re-sign Chris Godwin. Now they help give that tandem time to work work together.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

The Packers need to keep adding offensive weapons, especially if Aaron Rodgers stays and they end up having to tag Davante Adams. Dotson could well make an immediate impact on an already solid offense.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Bernhard Raimann
OT | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Dolphins would be thrilled with this pick and a chance to improve their far-below-par offensive line.

mock.3.williams
AP Images
KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

This is another pick I'll continue to stick with. The Chiefs and Williams sure seem like a match.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Daniel Faalele
OT | Minnesota

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

The Bengals could look to trade out of this one, with so many offensive tackles off the board. Without that opportunity in this particular scenario, they take the best one they can get here.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Jermaine Johnson
EDGE | Florida State

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

I know I already have the Lions taking a first-round edge rusher. I also think I'll re-think Jermaine Johnson's placement within the round by next week. But he's a first-round talent and a solid pass rush makes an entire defense better. The Lions go heavy in that department.

