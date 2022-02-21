NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

I've seen a few NFL mock drafts predicting a relative free fall for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, something I couldn't quite wrap my head around considering his elite skill and physical traits. You hear about inconsistency and some injury issues, but that may push him down a few selections in the NFL draft.

Getting him all the way to No. 8? That seems like a real long shot.

But, since we're doing a mock draft a week here at atlantafalcons.com, we can afford to mess around a bit and explore situations and ponder how the Falcons might react to what happens in the seven picks before them. I've thought about it and, I think Thibodeaux makes it to No. 8 IF...top teams go in different directions, particularly toward offensive tackles, other elite talents and...THEN...things have to get quarterback crazy.

That's a lot of if/then requirements, but the draft can get zany like that sometimes and drop top talents farther than they should.

Before mentioning how this quarterback class isn't up to others from the recent past, let me remind you that teams always get a little nuts, and react boldly when quarterbacks are concerned.