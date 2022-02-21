Bair Mail: Drafting Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr., trading the Julio Jones pick, Cordarrelle Patterson replicating career-year 

Jaren Davidson from Cave Creek, AZ

With rumors of Jordan Love going around, do you think the falcons should even think about trading for him? Maybe give up that 2nd rounder from the Julio trade..?

Kris: Absolutely not. As a refresher for readers, Jaren is referencing the second round pick the Falcons received from the Tennessee Titans for Julio jones last offseason (Atlanta also received 2023 fourth and sixth round picks). Tennessee's second rounder will be the No. 58 overall selection.

One game isn't everything, of course, but Love's performance in week nine against the Chiefs defense, which was arguably the worst in the league at the time, was tough to watch. He missed receivers consistently, completed just 55 percent of his passes, and managed just one touchdown in a game where he should have had multiple.

If Love had proven that he could be a legitimate starter, as Jimmy Garoppolo did in New England, then I think the second-round pick for him would make sense. Right now, the risk does not seem worth the reward, as Love has not proven that he is ready to play at a high level. The Falcons could use the pick on another need or even another quarterback.

Daniel Priest from Boston

Can Cordarrelle Patterson be as effective he was in year one now in year two?

Kris: This is the million-dollar question, literally. I think Patterson can be just as effective in year two, especially with Ridley back and potentially more additions to the offense. Patterson would have more space to operate than in 2021, where he and Pitts were the offense's workhorses. Even if the Falcons believe he can replicate the magic he had in 2021, they may be outpriced by other teams, but Patterson has been consistent in reiterating how badly he wants to stay in Atlanta, so the two sides might be able to work out a deal.

Maggie Thornton from Atlanta

What Position Should We Address First In The Draft