Bair Mail: Drafting Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr., trading the Julio Jones pick, Cordarrelle Patterson replicating career-year 

Scott Bair is still on vacation, enjoy Rhim mail today.

Feb 21, 2022 at 02:04 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

af_22_editorial_bair-mail_2-21

Scott "Pushin' P" Bair is still out on his much-deserved vacation, Tori McElhaney has filled in for the last two Bair Mail installments, and today I'll take my crack at filling in for those legends. 

With Tom Brady's retirement, Sean Payton stepping away from football – the landscape in the NFC South has changed significantly. After seven wins last season, the Falcons seem to have as good a shot as anyone to win that division. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons will still need to improve this team, however, with young players prepared to contribute from the draft and signing players to team-friendly deals that become playmakers, like Cordarrelle Patterson

In today's mailbag, we will get into what moves the Falcons make this offseason, from a Jordan Love trade to choosing between the two consensus top cornerbacks in the NFL draft in Derek Stingley Jr. or Sauce Gardner. 

Let's get into today's mailbag, featuring questions from all over the country.

Ian Snowdeal from Belfast, Maine

Hi Kris, with many mock drafts projecting the Falcons to take a WR in the first round, what do you think the ideal pick is for the Falcons? 

Kris: All the way from Belfast, Maine! This has to be a first in Bair Mail history. Thanks for your time and question, Ian. I agree with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith's approach of selecting the best player available; reaching for a need can hurt a team significantly in the long run.

With that said, though, Calvin Ridley and Frank Darby are the only Falcons receivers on contract heading into next season, and there have been conflicting reports around Ridley's future in Atlanta. Owner Arthur Blank has said he "would love" to have Ridley back, and Fontenot and Smith have publicly supported Ridley. Regardless of Ridley's situation, having another dynamic receiver never hurts, especially if Russell Gage doesn't return. An offense with Ridley, Kyle Pitts, Drake London/Treylon Burks or whomever the Falcons might like sounds pretty scary.

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Georgia

First off, I would like to start by thanking former Falcon Ricardo Allen for his years to the team and congratulate him on his retirement. It would've been nice to as him get a ring but I digress. To the business at hand though, I know there is a lot of talk about going CB with our first pick. As I've told Scott before I'm not sure about Stingley. If I were in the draft room I'm taking Sauce Gardner at this juncture. What are your thoughts?

Kris: You are right to have concerns about Stingley. Missing all but three games of his final season due to surgery on his foot and playing just seven games because of injuries as a sophomore certainly isn't something to gloss over.

Still, what Stingley did as an 18-year-old playing in the SEC on a National Championship-winning team isn't something you can ignore. He was a consensus All-American and led the SEC with six interceptions. At 6-foot-1,195 pounds, he has the ideal size for the position. Combine that with his 4.30 40-yard dash and 42-inch vertical measurements from high school; Stingley is a player I would take the risk for at eight.  

Regardless, pairing either Gardner or Stingley Jr, with budding superstar cornerback A.J Terrell would make for long days for opposing offenses.

Looking back at AJ Terrell's breakout 2021 season

AJ Terrell showed out during the 2021 season, and we were there to capture every moment.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 intercepts the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 intercepts the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks on the field for warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks on the field for warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 36

The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks the pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks the pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 breaks up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs his jersey post game after defeating the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021.(Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs his jersey post game after defeating the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021.(Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley, A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 takes the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 takes the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackle Leonard Fournette against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 36

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 tackle Leonard Fournette against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 36

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Photo by Erik Harris/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Photo by Erik Harris/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 covers a receiver against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 covers a receiver against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 faces off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 36

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jaren Davidson from Cave Creek, AZ

With rumors of Jordan Love going around, do you think the falcons should even think about trading for him? Maybe give up that 2nd rounder from the Julio trade..?

Kris: Absolutely not. As a refresher for readers, Jaren is referencing the second round pick the Falcons received from the Tennessee Titans for Julio jones last offseason (Atlanta also received 2023 fourth and sixth round picks). Tennessee's second rounder will be the No. 58 overall selection.

One game isn't everything, of course, but Love's performance in week nine against the Chiefs defense, which was arguably the worst in the league at the time, was tough to watch. He missed receivers consistently, completed just 55 percent of his passes, and managed just one touchdown in a game where he should have had multiple.

If Love had proven that he could be a legitimate starter, as Jimmy Garoppolo did in New England, then I think the second-round pick for him would make sense. Right now, the risk does not seem worth the reward, as Love has not proven that he is ready to play at a high level. The Falcons could use the pick on another need or even another quarterback.

Daniel Priest from Boston

Can Cordarrelle Patterson be as effective he was in year one now in year two?

Kris: This is the million-dollar question, literally. I think Patterson can be just as effective in year two, especially with Ridley back and potentially more additions to the offense. Patterson would have more space to operate than in 2021, where he and Pitts were the offense's workhorses. Even if the Falcons believe he can replicate the magic he had in 2021, they may be outpriced by other teams, but Patterson has been consistent in reiterating how badly he wants to stay in Atlanta, so the two sides might be able to work out a deal.

Maggie Thornton from Atlanta

What Position Should We Address First In The Draft

Kris: See my answer to Ian's question. I think the Falcons should take the best player available. But for more analysis on this, tune into Falcons Final Whistle tomorrow and read our Question of the Week article that will focus on draft needs from Scott, Tori, and me

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Quarterback moves drop Thibodeaux farther than expected, right into Atlanta's lap
news

Bair Mail: Dante Fowler's release, Arthur Blank's patience, Tyler Linderbaum to the Falcons?

Tori McElhaney continues her takeover of Bair Mail. Will this be her last after this installment? 
news

'Trust, honesty and loyalty': Michael Pitre discusses core values, new role as Falcons running backs coach

New Falcons assistant hopes to find a home with Arthur Smith's staff in Atlanta
news

'We need more rings': Arthur Blank reflects on 20 years of ownership, Falcons future

Blank agreed to buy the team from former team President Taylor Smith by signing a cloth napkin 20 years ago. 
news

Falcons release Dante Fowler after two seasons in Atlanta

The outside linebacker accumulated 7.5 sacks through two years.
news

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Drake London, Dereck Stingley, David Ojabo chosen at No. 8 overall

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross and Nevada quarterback Carson Strong also linked to Falcons in later rounds. 
news

Bair Mail: Updates on Falcons pass rush, Raheem Morris' future in the league, Matt Ryan's contract

Scott Bair is on vacation. It's a Tori Takeover, y'all. 
news

Report: Falcons part ways with wide receiver coach Dave Brock

Brock was the only assistant coach retained from Dan Quinn's 2020 staff when Arthur Smith took over in 2021. Assistant offensive line coach Chandler Henley will also be leaving the Falcons for the Miami Dolphins, per the report.
news

What can the Falcons learn from Bengals, Joe Burrow's quick ascent? — Question of the Week

Tori McElhaney, Kris Rhim and Scott Bair discuss this year's Super Bowl, the Bengals' season and how it can relate to the Falcons in 2022
news

Bair Mail: On prospects of Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux available at No. 8, Jordan Love as possible Matt Ryan successor

We also discuss trading back for Jermaine Johnson II and why receivers are getting mocked to the Falcons in the first round
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

Panthers get first of three quarterbacks taken in the first round

Top News

'Trust, honesty and loyalty': Michael Pitre discusses core values, new role as Falcons running backs coach

Bair Mail: Dante Fowler's release, Arthur Blank's patience, Tyler Linderbaum to the Falcons?

NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Falcons release Dante Fowler after two seasons in Atlanta

Advertising