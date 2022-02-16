Bair Mail: Updates on Falcons pass rush, Raheem Morris' future in the league, Matt Ryan's contract

Nah, I am kidding. Between Kris Rhim and I, I am quite confident that we will keep AtlantaFalcons.com chugging right along. But if anyone tells Scott otherwise I will be severely disappointed and we will no longer be friends. You've been warned... But enough preamble!

Let's get into today's Mailbag! I am really looking forward to our discourse over the next few Bair Mail installments. Scott returns next week so in the meantime make sure you're submitting good questions for me (or at the bare minimum asking me about my favorite Atlanta coffee spots or my opinions on Baby Yoda or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When I was with The Athletic, Mailbags were one of my favorite articles to put together. I really like hearing from you all, and one time someone asked me to assign a specific Avenger to each coach I was covering at the time. 'Twas a fun experiment, so make sure you're coming with all your creative juices flowing and I will make sure to do the same!)

David H. from Marshalltown, Iowa

As we look to the draft and FA to restock the defense, do you believe that an improved pass rush helps a pedestrian pass defense? Or does a strong secondary provide greater support for an average pass rush? I know we need both, but perhaps one has a greater influence over the other in terms of keep an offense off the field. I felt out secondary was better this year in light of an under performing pass rush.