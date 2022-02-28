5 players to watch at 2022 NFL Combine

Cordarrelle Patterson was the Falcons workhorse back this season, also servicing as one of their best receivers, but he could out-price the Falcons in free agency.

Mike Davis, who the Falcons signed to be the starter, struggled in 2021, and the Falcons could look to move on from him. Regardless, it seems like it would be a challenge for both of these running backs to be back next season. The Falcons had the second-lowest team rushing yards in the NFL last season and have not had a thousand-yard rusher since Devonta Freeman in 2016.

Walker could be the perfect fit if the Falcons want to upgrade their rushing attack. Arthur Smith led the best rushing attack in the NFL as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry led the league in rushing yards in both seasons under Smith. That is not to say that Walker is Henry, but Walker has the potential to become a three-down back and legitimate starter in the NFL. With Smith's history of dominant rushing offenses and two second-round picks, this could be the draft where Smith decides to invest a running back for the future.