Terry Fontenot discusses the example Cordarrelle Patterson set for the Falcons 

The Falcons general manager said the organization is not in the position to make a big splash in free agency, but they can find value picks using Patterson as a template. 

Mar 01, 2022 at 03:55 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

patterson.blank
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS -- Terry Fontenot was frank about the Falcons salary cap situation as he took to the podium for his 15-minute availability at the 2022 NFL Combine. Essentially? Don't expect the Falcons to make headlines on the first day of free agency because of the constraints they still feel like the cap has around the organization.

"Some teams feel like they are one player away and they're going to make a big splash in free agency and spend a lot of money. We're not at that point," Fontenot said. "We have to be patient. We have to be selective and we have to be cost effective. Where we are with our team we have to figure out ways - the right ways - to create cap space. We have to make sure we're patient and find value."

RELATED CONTENT:

This strategy isn't unlike their previous offseason strategy. The Falcons may be $7.3 million over the salary cap in 2022 (per OverTheCap.com) compared to the $29 million they were over last year, but that doesn't mean the organization is in the position to grab expensive free agents off the market when the league year begins in two weeks. Fontenot blatantly said they are not likely to because they can't. Not yet, at least.

"We have to stay disciplined with that because we're not trying to sign one player," Fontenot explained. "We're trying to build a team. We have to make sure that we assess the value and stick to our parameters with every player."

The Falcons have to be disciplined in free agency again in 2022 as they were in 2021. And would you like to know the example they are actively trying to emulate as a staff in order to do so? None other than that of their own, Cordarrelle Patterson. For Fontenot, his scouts and Arthur Smith's coaching staff, they are wanting - no, needing - to follow the blueprint set by Patterson last offseason and then in the production of the season that followed.

Patterson wasn't a first wave free agency signing last year because the Falcons weren't looking to make waves in free agency at that time. They didn't have the cash to do so. It was a month into free agency before the Falcons signed Patterson.

Per Fontenot, Patterson wasn't getting the offers he wanted on the free agency market. Meanwhile, the Falcons had a contingency of coaches on staff (namely those who came from Chicago, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone as an example) who wanted to continue working with Patterson. Even though no one could have predicted what Patterson would become for the Falcons in 2021, the Falcons coaching staff had a vision in place. It was one they saw fit to execute when Patterson slipped through the cracks of free agency.

For a lot of free agency signings, it's the marriage of the right time coupled with the right place that makes a signing work best. But the Falcons believe the CP Effect is one that can be replicated.

"It says a lot about him and the success he had," Fontenot said of Patterson. "... It says a lot about our coaching staff, too, that they were able to find what he does well. Then, he had the most productive season of his career as an offensive player."

The Falcons want free agents on the open market to look at the example Patterson set. It's one that Fontenot believes depicts two things about the organization:

1) "It shows that we were able to find value," and 2) "It really shows the league that this is an attractive place to be."

The latter was a talking point Fontenot sprinkled in ever so slightly as he discussed Patterson and the Falcons' approach to free agency even surrounding by the glitz and glamor of the NFL Combine. Looking back, Fontenot subtly put forth a sales pitch. He was pitching his organization as a place for mid-level veteran free agents to find rejuvination in their twilight years in the league.

"You look at our coaching staff and you look at what they are able to do with players. You look at Atlanta and living in Atlanta whether you're young and single, whether you're married or have a big family. It's a good place to live," Fontenot said.

And you know who exemplifies this? Patterson. Expects the Falcons to try to find veteran free agents they can reinvent in 2022 as they did with Patterson in 2021. They're hoping lightening can strike twice with a value-find in free agency.

"I think CP is an example of what we have to do," Fontenot said, "especially with the constraints we have here this year."

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Bair: Why it's critical Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith make right moves to create cap space 

GM, head coach must find answers to complex problem, with decisions as important as any they'll make this offseason
news

Drake London, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams on Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, NFL draft 

London, Burks, Williams, George Pickens, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson spoke about their NFL futures at the 2022 NFL Combine. 
news

Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

After interviews with organizations on Tuesday, quarterbacks in this year's draft class discussed their meetings with teams on Wednesday.
news

What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, members of the media had to say about Calvin Ridley at NFL Combine

Ridley played in five games this season as he dealt with a personal matter. 
news

'We anticipate Matt being part of the team:' Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss Matt Ryan

Fontenot also addresses succession plan at quarterback spot, has interview QBs at NFL combine
news

'We're trying to have our cake and eat it too': Terry Fontenot discusses winning now versus rebuilding

Fontenot also talked about the "elephant in the room" regarding the Falcons salary cap and specifically the contracts of Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, and Deion Jones.
news

Falcons offseason checklist: How does the NFL Combine shift priorities? 

YAC bros? Youth at running back? How are the Falcons prioritizing their needs as they travel to Indianapolis?
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

Washington moves up to take first quarterback off the board
news

5 players to watch at 2022 NFL Combine

Another key stage in the Falcons evaluation process begins in Indianapolis. Kenneth Walker III, David Ojabo, and other players to watch at the combine.
news

Bair Mail: Drake London, Treylon Burks at No. 8, trading back into first round, prioritizing free agency needs

Your questions get answers in our pre-combine mailbag
news

Falcons have eighth most valuable NFL draft capital

The Jets, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Lions, Broncos, and Ravens are the only teams with more capital in the 2022 NFL Draft

Top News

Bair: Why it's critical Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith make right moves to create cap space 

Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith must address at NFL Combine, before free agency | Falcons Final Whistle

Drake London, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams on Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, NFL draft 

Advertising