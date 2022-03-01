Terry Fontenot discusses the example Cordarrelle Patterson set for the Falcons 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Terry Fontenot was frank about the Falcons salary cap situation as he took to the podium for his 15-minute availability at the 2022 NFL Combine. Essentially? Don't expect the Falcons to make headlines on the first day of free agency because of the constraints they still feel like the cap has around the organization.

"Some teams feel like they are one player away and they're going to make a big splash in free agency and spend a lot of money. We're not at that point," Fontenot said. "We have to be patient. We have to be selective and we have to be cost effective. Where we are with our team we have to figure out ways - the right ways - to create cap space. We have to make sure we're patient and find value."

RELATED CONTENT:

This strategy isn't unlike their previous offseason strategy. The Falcons may be $7.3 million over the salary cap in 2022 (per OverTheCap.com) compared to the $29 million they were over last year, but that doesn't mean the organization is in the position to grab expensive free agents off the market when the league year begins in two weeks. Fontenot blatantly said they are not likely to because they can't. Not yet, at least.

"We have to stay disciplined with that because we're not trying to sign one player," Fontenot explained. "We're trying to build a team. We have to make sure that we assess the value and stick to our parameters with every player."

The Falcons have to be disciplined in free agency again in 2022 as they were in 2021. And would you like to know the example they are actively trying to emulate as a staff in order to do so? None other than that of their own, Cordarrelle Patterson. For Fontenot, his scouts and Arthur Smith's coaching staff, they are wanting - no, needing - to follow the blueprint set by Patterson last offseason and then in the production of the season that followed.

Patterson wasn't a first wave free agency signing last year because the Falcons weren't looking to make waves in free agency at that time. They didn't have the cash to do so. It was a month into free agency before the Falcons signed Patterson.