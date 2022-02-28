Falcons offseason checklist: How does the NFL Combine shift priorities? 

3. Two words: Pass rush

This is a deep class in regards to pass rush. There's a lot to be excited about with some of these prospects, too. And the Falcons are primed to keep an eye on a number of them this week.

With Dante Fowler's recent release, the Falcons will be looking to replace and replenish their production on the edge. It is very likely that the Falcons will have to rebuild this position both through the draft and free agency considering Steven Means and Brandon Copeland are also free agents in 2022. The only outside linebacker that is sure to return to the active roster is 2021 draftee, Ade Ogundeji.

Are the Falcons willing to use their No. 8 pick on an edge rusher? There are a number of people who think players like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Kayvon Thibodeaux could all go in the first round, even somewhere in the top 10. The Falcons know this is a position of great need in 2022 and in years to come as they work to establish a productive pass rush.

4. Linemen... perhaps on both sides of the ball

We've talked about setting the edge, now let's discuss the interior. Grady Jarrett has one year left on his current contract (if he isn't given an extension), and though Marlon Davidson was drafted to fill in depth behind Jarrett, Davidson hasn't had a full year of health in the league yet.

There are those who think Tyeler Davison will be a cap casualty this offseason. With a guy like Anthony Rush getting more and more playing time as the 2021 season went on, is that the prototype of what the Falcons are looking for in the interior? Is there someone at the Combine who the Falcons like enough to go after in the mid- to late rounds??

Then, there's the offensive line. It was another down year for the Falcons in terms of protecting Matt Ryan. There is a loud contingent of Falcons fans clamoring for the Falcons to draft an offensive tackle. Jake Matthews contract is up in 2024 (if like Jarrett, he isn't given an extension), and Kaleb McGary isn't playing at the clip some deem necessary in order to resign a former first round pick. Are the Falcons willing to use one of their second round picks on an offensive lineman because of this?