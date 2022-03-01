What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, members of the media had to say about Calvin Ridley at NFL Combine

Ridley played in five games this season as he dealt with a personal matter. 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith said there is still no update to give regarding Calvin Ridley's future in Atlanta.

"It's just not something that we can talk about at this point," Fontenot told local media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. "I understand the frustration from everyone regarding (the situation). It's just not something that we can talk about right now. At the appropriate time, we will share everything we can."

The Falcons picked up Ridley's fifth-year option in 2021, but Ridley only played in five games last season as he dealt with a personal matter. For months, the Falcons have stuck to their "there's no update" comments. With Ridley on the books for $11.1 million and the Falcons needing a bit of cap relief in 2022, it begs the question of what the future will look like for the organization and player.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he believes that if (and he added two more "ifs" to his comment) the Falcons and Ridley part ways via a trade that the organization would receive a lot for the receiver. He added, though, that Ridley is a player who did not play much last year and is playing under a fifth-year option. Rapoport believes that if a potential trade happened that a team would have to put a new contract together for Ridley "for him to want to be there."

"It is extremely complicated," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "By (the Falcons) saying not very much it really left all options open. In other words, if someone wants to call, they can call. The Falcons have shown they'd be willing to make a big-time receiver trade. We'll see where this ends up."

