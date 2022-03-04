Malik Willis, Chris Olave, top players linked to Falcons impress at 2022 NFL Combine: Prospect Roundup

INDIANAPOLIS – Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends took the field at the NFL Combine Thursday. USC wide receiver Drake London, who could be the first receiver drafted in April, did not compete in workouts. He will continue to recover from a fractured ankle he suffered in October, and go through drills and workouts at USC's pro day on April 6. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corrall also didn't throw or compete in drills at the combine. He is nursing an ankle injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. He plans to throw on his pro day, March 23.