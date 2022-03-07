What Calvin Ridley's suspension means for the Falcons salary cap situation

NFL announced on Monday afternoon that it had suspended Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games after he left the team last season.

So, what does that mean for the status of his contract and its impact on the Falcons salary cap?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Ridley's contract will toll until he is reinstated by the league. This means Ridley's $11.16 million cap hit will come off the books for the Falcons in 2022 and will return when he's reinstated by the league.