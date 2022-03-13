What Tom Brady coming out of retirement means for Falcons, NFC South

That postgame, midfield bro hug you see in the photo above will happen again. Tom Brady isn't retiring after all.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on social media Sunday evening that he'll return for a 23rd NFL season and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady's return, just six weeks after announcing he would retire, makes the Buccaneers a clear favorite to win the NFC South division, which was previously perceived as wide open. Brady retired, Sean Payton stepped down as head coach -- the Saints don't have an established quarterback -- and the Panthers have struggled recent.
The Bucs have several top skill players and, while their defense is older, they can still compete at a high level. Getting Brady back, however, completely changes their outlook. The Bucs should be division and conference title contenders yet again, with Brady going for another Super Bowl title.
That certainly makes the Falcons meetings with Tampa Bay harder than they were perceived even a day ago. The division may go through a further makeover, with the Saints yet to make a quarterback move and the Carolina Panthers reportedly interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.