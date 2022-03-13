What Tom Brady coming out of retirement means for Falcons, NFC South

Brady's return, just six weeks after announcing he would retire, makes the Buccaneers a clear favorite to win the NFC South division, which was previously perceived as wide open. Brady retired, Sean Payton stepped down as head coach -- the Saints don't have an established quarterback -- and the Panthers have struggled recent.

The Bucs have several top skill players and, while their defense is older, they can still compete at a high level. Getting Brady back, however, completely changes their outlook. The Bucs should be division and conference title contenders yet again, with Brady going for another Super Bowl title.