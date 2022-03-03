Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: CBs Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Trent McDuffie all linked to Falcons at No. 8

CBS has Falcons taking quarterback with first round pick

Mar 03, 2022 at 01:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_roundup__16x9_v5

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine always represents a pivot point in how draft prospects are perceived in the general public and through the media. Teams have had inside access for some time, with months and sometimes years of work poured into player evaluations.

RELATED CONTENT:

There will be risers and others who tumble because of the workouts. We're not there just yet. We've got a round of mocks coming before the combine's conclusion, including one from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Let's see who he slotted to the Falcons, and look at a few more from the last week.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

  • Date: March 1
  • Falcons pick: No. 8
  • Selection: Ahmad "Sauce" Garnder

Analysis: I'm going to stick with the same position for the Falcons at No. 8 but switch the prospect. Gardner is rising since the second half of the season and has a great shot at being the top corner in April's draft. He allowed just eight catches for 60 yards in 13 games.

Why Gardner over Derek Stingley Jr.? NFL scouts just haven't seen Stingley playing to his 2019 level over the past two seasons. He has a high ceiling, but he played in just three games in 2021 and was so-so in 2020. Stingley won't work out at the combine, but he will have a chance to rise again if he puts up excellent testing numbers at his pro day. Gardner is a safer prospect at this point. This also is a spot to watch for an edge rusher, and the Falcons have an extra second-round pick because of the Julio Jones trade with Tennessee.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

  • Date: March 1
  • Falcons pick: No. 8
  • Selection: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Analysis:The long, rangy cover corner could form an impressive lockdown combination with A.J. Terrell on the island.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

  • Date: Feb. 22
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Analysis: Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help.

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports

  • Date: March 1
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Malik Willis

Analysis: "We've been upfront about Willis. We have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one a round or so before they should. In Atlanta, it's best-case scenario for Willis because he'll spend the year sitting behind Matt Ryan, and in 2023, Arthur Smith will have his next franchise QB, one who does just about everything you want in a modern-day signal caller."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

  • Date: Feb.28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Analysis: "Atlanta has holes all over its defense, but McDuffie can slot in to pair with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell to form one of the best young duos in the league. McDuffie flies around the field with excellent skills to play both man or zone coverage and has three years of 80-plus PFF grades."

Vinnie Iver, Sporting News

  • Date: Feb.15
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Analysis: "The Falcons have found a gem at cornerback in A.J. Terrell but could use another dynamic playmaker for the back end of Dean Pees' 3-4 pressure defense. They also will be ready to land Hamilton, but either way they should be ecstatic to upgrade their secondary with a can't-miss well-rounded player."

  • Falcons pick: No. 43 overall
  • Selection: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Analysis: The Falcons need some more backfield disruption next to Grady Jarrett and this would be a good follow-up pick for Pees to make the front stronger and nastier inside. Winfrey rose up boards during the Senior Bowl to settle as a high second-rounder.

  • Falcons pick: No. 58 overall
  • Selection: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Analysis: The Falcons already got Stingley at corner and Winfrey for defensive tackle in this draft, so it's time they use the pick from Julio Jones trade on some offensive help for Arthur Smith. The team makes it a three-Dawg run by landing Pickens, who can be a steal if he can shake off injuries because he's a size-speed-physicality prospect in the Jones' vein.

Building a legacy: Matt Ryan's 14th season

Matt Ryan continued to build up his legacy with his 14th season, and we were there for every highlight along the way.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
6 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

© 2021
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 has a seat against during the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 has a seat against during the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 56

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walking out to warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walking out to warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 56

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 react after a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 56

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan #2 and Josh Rosen #16 walk to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan #2 and Josh Rosen #16 walk to the field for warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 talk after their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 talk after their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks down field during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks down field during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 speaks to his teammates prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 speaks to his teammates prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offensive line during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 56

Overall view of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and the offensive line during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rolls in the pocket during a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rolls in the pocket during a play against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

Todd McShay, ESPN**

  • Date: Feb.16
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, so this might seem odd for a roster that just went 7-10. But the offense could lose five of the eight players who had at least 70 receiving yards last season to free agency, and it's possible the Falcons additionally look to trade Calvin Ridley, who played in five games last year while taking time off to focus on his mental health. London, meanwhile, was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October. He's a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks.

"The Falcons passed on a strong QB class at No. 4 last April to draft tight end Kyle Pitts, but it might decide to go that route now. Matt Ryan is their guy for 2022, but if they fall in love with one of the signal-callers, it's a good spot to draft an heir to sit and learn behind Ryan. Perhaps Pitt's Kenny Pickett could fit."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Three-round mock)

  • Date: Feb.15
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Ojabo is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, but he's not so raw that he can't make an impact as a rookie."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

  • Selection: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Falcons Pick: No. 58 overall

  • Selection: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Falcons Pick: No. 74 overall

  • Selection: RB Jerome Ford, Cincinatti

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

  • Date: Jan. 19
  • Falcons pick: No.8
  • Selection: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Predictably, the Falcons finished dead-last in the NFL in sacks this season as they sorely lack the edge rush talent to keep offenses off-balance. Still young in football years, Ojabo is still a work in progress, but he has the talent level right now to stress blockers.

Polling several NFL personnel people for this mock, the feedback on Ojabo was he won't be a top-10 pick because of his struggles vs. the run and his relative inexperience. But I'm betting on his ceiling at a premium position to bump him up in this draft class."

Falcons pick: No. 43

Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

Falcons interview Georgia running back duo Zamir White and James Cook at 2022 NFL Combine

White and Cook are one of 14 players representing the Georgia program at the NFL Combine
news

Breece Hall, Isaiah Spiller, running backs meet with Falcons at 2022 NFL Combine

Kenny Walker III and Dameon Pierce share Combine experience, 2022 NFL Draft plans. 
news

Bair: Why it's critical Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith make right moves to create cap space 

GM, head coach must find answers to complex problem, with decisions as important as any they'll make this offseason
news

Drake London, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams on Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, NFL draft 

London, Burks, Williams, George Pickens, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson spoke about their NFL futures at the 2022 NFL Combine. 
news

Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

After interviews with organizations on Tuesday, quarterbacks in this year's draft class discussed their meetings with teams on Wednesday.
news

What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, members of the media had to say about Calvin Ridley at NFL Combine

Ridley played in five games this season as he dealt with a personal matter. 
news

'We anticipate Matt being part of the team:' Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss Matt Ryan

Fontenot also addresses succession plan at quarterback spot, has interview QBs at NFL combine
news

Terry Fontenot discusses the example Cordarrelle Patterson set for the Falcons 

The Falcons general manager said the organization is not in the position to make a big splash in free agency, but they can find value picks using Patterson as a template. 
news

'We're trying to have our cake and eat it too': Terry Fontenot discusses winning now versus rebuilding

Fontenot also talked about the "elephant in the room" regarding the Falcons salary cap and specifically the contracts of Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, and Deion Jones.
news

Falcons offseason checklist: How does the NFL Combine shift priorities? 

YAC bros? Youth at running back? How are the Falcons prioritizing their needs as they travel to Indianapolis?
news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

Washington moves up to take first quarterback off the board

Top News

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: CBs Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Trent McDuffie all linked to Falcons at No. 8

Bair: Why it's critical Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith make right moves to create cap space 

Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

What Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith must address at NFL Combine, before free agency | Falcons Final Whistle

Advertising