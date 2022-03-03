Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: CBs Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Trent McDuffie all linked to Falcons at No. 8

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: March 1

March 1 Falcons pick: No. 8

No. 8 Selection: Ahmad "Sauce" Garnder

Analysis: I'm going to stick with the same position for the Falcons at No. 8 but switch the prospect. Gardner is rising since the second half of the season and has a great shot at being the top corner in April's draft. He allowed just eight catches for 60 yards in 13 games.

Why Gardner over Derek Stingley Jr.? NFL scouts just haven't seen Stingley playing to his 2019 level over the past two seasons. He has a high ceiling, but he played in just three games in 2021 and was so-so in 2020. Stingley won't work out at the combine, but he will have a chance to rise again if he puts up excellent testing numbers at his pro day. Gardner is a safer prospect at this point. This also is a spot to watch for an edge rusher, and the Falcons have an extra second-round pick because of the Julio Jones trade with Tennessee.

Date: March 1

March 1 Falcons pick: No. 8

No. 8 Selection: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Analysis:The long, rangy cover corner could form an impressive lockdown combination with A.J. Terrell on the island.

Date: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Analysis: Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help.

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports

Date: March 1

March 1 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Malik Willis

Analysis: "We've been upfront about Willis. We have a second-round grade on him based on his body of work in college, but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one a round or so before they should. In Atlanta, it's best-case scenario for Willis because he'll spend the year sitting behind Matt Ryan, and in 2023, Arthur Smith will have his next franchise QB, one who does just about everything you want in a modern-day signal caller."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Date: Feb.28

Feb.28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Analysis: "Atlanta has holes all over its defense, but McDuffie can slot in to pair with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell to form one of the best young duos in the league. McDuffie flies around the field with excellent skills to play both man or zone coverage and has three years of 80-plus PFF grades."

Vinnie Iver, Sporting News

Date: Feb.15

Feb.15 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Analysis: "The Falcons have found a gem at cornerback in A.J. Terrell but could use another dynamic playmaker for the back end of Dean Pees' 3-4 pressure defense. They also will be ready to land Hamilton, but either way they should be ecstatic to upgrade their secondary with a can't-miss well-rounded player."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

No. 43 overall Selection: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Analysis: The Falcons need some more backfield disruption next to Grady Jarrett and this would be a good follow-up pick for Pees to make the front stronger and nastier inside. Winfrey rose up boards during the Senior Bowl to settle as a high second-rounder.

Falcons pick: No. 58 overall

No. 58 overall Selection: WR George Pickens, Georgia