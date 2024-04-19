 Skip to main content
NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts still high on Dallas Turner, Jared Verse to Atlanta as draft day nears

In the final roundup, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse continue to be the only names analysts project to the Falcons. 

Apr 19, 2024 at 10:14 AM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Specialist

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In just six days the Falcons will be on the clock in the NFL Draft.

Will they select Dallas Turner? Jared Verse? The two edge rushers have been almost exclusively the only two names mocked to the Falcons first-round pick in several weeks. It's no different in the final edition of this roundup.

Still, Turner takes the edge (no pun intended) over Verse in how many analysts project the top prospect at No. 8 overall.

Take a look at the final projections:

Dan Parr, NFL

  • Date: April 18
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Parr's analysis: "No team has a lower QB pressure rate than the Falcons -- at 23.7 percent -- since 2016 (the dawn of the Next Gen Stats era). GM Terry Fontenot adds some much-needed explosiveness to Raheem Morris' defense."

Peter Schrager, NFL

  • Date: April 16
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Schrager's analysis: "With a top-10 pick in each of the past three drafts, the Falcons have gone tight end, wide receiver, running back. Thus, I can't see them targeting WR Malik Nabers this time around, as tempting as that might be. Instead, Atlanta fills a long-standing need on the edge with the explosive pass rusher out of Alabama."

Ryan Wilson, CBS

  • Date: April 17
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."

Tom Fornelli, CBS

  • Date: April 17
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Fornelli's analysis: "I don't rate this EDGE class all that highly, as I see a lot of potential quality starters, but not guys who strike me as game-changers. That said, Atlanta has a need, and Verse may not be an elite prospect, but he's well-rounded and improves the defense."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

  • Date: April 17
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Brugler's analysis: "There is a good chance we see something this year that has happened just once (2021) in the Super Bowl era: no defensive players selected in the first seven picks of the draft. If that comes to fruition, the Falcons will have their choice of the top defensive player on their board at No. 8 — and I don't think many people will be surprised if that is Turner."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

  • Date: April 15
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Kiper's first-round analysis: "It's no surprise Atlanta will attack the edge position in the draft, and Turner is a sudden, bendy rusher who had a terrific finish to his college career by winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023."

  • Falcons pick: No. 43 overall
  • Selection: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Kiper's second-round analysis: "The Falcons need to use one of their three Day 2 picks on a wideout, preferably one with the flexibility to play in the slot. Corley had 29 touchdown catches over the past three seasons.

  • Falcons pick: No. 74 overall
  • Selection: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Kiper's third-round analysis: "Atlanta figures to be in the corner market, and Hart's combination of 6-foot-3 size and 4.5-second 40 speed makes him a starting perimeter corner option in the NFL."

  • Falcons pick: No. 79 overall
  • Selection: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Kiper's third-round analysis: "The 294-pound Orhorhoro has the positional flexibility to play anywhere along the defensive line. After Field gave the Falcons edge rusher Dallas Turner in Round 1, we can get them help along the interior on Day 2. They had the league's worst pass rush in 2023."

