NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts still high on Dallas Turner, Jared Verse to Atlanta as draft day nears

Dan Parr, NFL

Date: April 18

April 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Parr's analysis: "No team has a lower QB pressure rate than the Falcons -- at 23.7 percent -- since 2016 (the dawn of the Next Gen Stats era). GM Terry Fontenot adds some much-needed explosiveness to Raheem Morris' defense."

Peter Schrager, NFL

Date: April 16

April 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Schrager's analysis: "With a top-10 pick in each of the past three drafts, the Falcons have gone tight end, wide receiver, running back. Thus, I can't see them targeting WR Malik Nabers this time around, as tempting as that might be. Instead, Atlanta fills a long-standing need on the edge with the explosive pass rusher out of Alabama."

Ryan Wilson, CBS

Date: April 17

April 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."

Tom Fornelli, CBS

Date: April 17

April 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Fornelli's analysis: "I don't rate this EDGE class all that highly, as I see a lot of potential quality starters, but not guys who strike me as game-changers. That said, Atlanta has a need, and Verse may not be an elite prospect, but he's well-rounded and improves the defense."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: April 17

April 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Brugler's analysis: "There is a good chance we see something this year that has happened just once (2021) in the Super Bowl era: no defensive players selected in the first seven picks of the draft. If that comes to fruition, the Falcons will have their choice of the top defensive player on their board at No. 8 — and I don't think many people will be surprised if that is Turner."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: April 15

April 15 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Kiper's first-round analysis: "It's no surprise Atlanta will attack the edge position in the draft, and Turner is a sudden, bendy rusher who had a terrific finish to his college career by winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

No. 43 overall Selection: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Kiper's second-round analysis: "The Falcons need to use one of their three Day 2 picks on a wideout, preferably one with the flexibility to play in the slot. Corley had 29 touchdown catches over the past three seasons.

Falcons pick : No. 74 overall

: No. 74 overall Selection: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Kiper's third-round analysis: "Atlanta figures to be in the corner market, and Hart's combination of 6-foot-3 size and 4.5-second 40 speed makes him a starting perimeter corner option in the NFL."

Falcons pick: No. 79 overall

No. 79 overall Selection: DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson