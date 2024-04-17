Mock Draft 7.0: Picks go off the rails as Falcons digital, communication and creative team members draft through first round

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the first time since the 2024 mock draft series began back in February, I -- Tori McElhaney -- did not make a single pick in the seventh version. In this very special edition, I handed the drafting responsibilities for each of the 32 picks in the first round to my colleagues.

That's right. Instead of reading my predictions and ideations of what the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft could look like, you get to hear from members of the Atlanta Falcons digital, communication and creative departments as they make their picks.

Each team member was randomly assigned an organization in the first round of this year's draft. They were to act as said team's general manager, ultimately doing their own research to make their team's first-round pick when they found themselves on the clock. Trades were allowed and had to be approved by me, The Commissioner. And let me tell you: Things got heated toward the end.