Mock Draft 7.0: Picks go off the rails as Falcons digital, communication and creative team members draft through first round

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com digital, communications and creative staffs and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the first time since the 2024 mock draft series began back in February, I -- Tori McElhaney -- did not make a single pick in the seventh version. In this very special edition, I handed the drafting responsibilities for each of the 32 picks in the first round to my colleagues.
That's right. Instead of reading my predictions and ideations of what the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft could look like, you get to hear from members of the Atlanta Falcons digital, communication and creative departments as they make their picks.
Each team member was randomly assigned an organization in the first round of this year's draft. They were to act as said team's general manager, ultimately doing their own research to make their team's first-round pick when they found themselves on the clock. Trades were allowed and had to be approved by me, The Commissioner. And let me tell you: Things got heated toward the end.
So, sit back and enjoy what surely turned into one of the more chaotic mock drafts published on AtlantaFalcons.com this year.
via Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: "I get roasted enough on the internet. If I didn't pick Caleb Williams No. 1? I can only imagine how bad those comments would be." - Ryan Delgado, Senior Manager of Social Media
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: "He is the reigning Heisman winner, an accurate passer (one of the best deep-ball passers in the country). He has mobility, which buys time and allows you to design runs with your quarterback, and held offset offensive line issues. Dan Quinn also knows how hard it is to stop a dual-threat quarterback from his time as Dallas' defensive coordinator (he lost to Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen)." - Elisia Landis, Digital Manager
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: "I met Eliot Wolf at Dunkin' Donuts in Foxborough, and he said he thought I embodied the spirit of the Patriots. So, I am making this pick. We thought about taking Marvin Harrison, but his dad played for the Colts... Tom Brady, Peyton Manning... I couldn't bring myself to do it. Mr. Kraft really wants a quarterback, so we're going Drake Maye and we're really excited about it." - Matt Haley (with a Boston accent), Director of Football Communications
TRADE: The Vikings receive the Cardinals' Nos. 4 and 27 overall picks in exchange for the Nos. 11, 23 and 108 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE, RB, IOL
Analysis: "Go Blue." - Amanda Valle, Social Media Specialist (also future Michigan graduate student)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL, OT, RB
Analysis: "After losing our franchise guy in free agency, it was important to us to select a guy with the physical and intangible traits to be the next, 'The Guy.'" - Mark Whittingham, Digital Video Producer
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB, S, QB
Analysis: "Tori told me to do it." - Shanna Lockwood, Manager of Photography
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT, WR, LB
Analysis: "Talent runs in family, and look at those accolades." - Taylor Garner, Football Communications Coordinator
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, S, QB
Analysis: "He fits our Ethos." - Sawyer Benge, Digital Media Producer
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: "We got our guy with Caleb at No. 1. We got a good playmaker to go with him on a rookie deal. And we tried to trade up to No. 5 to get him anyway but the Chargers (i.e Mark) didn't want to move back, but we still got our guy at No. 9. We're happy with it." - John Deighton, Senior Manager of Executive Communications
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR, LB, CB
Analysis: "Solid red-zone target, that guy." - Ed Cahill, Senior Director of Brand and Digital Partnerships
TRADE: The Vikings receive the Cardinals' Nos. 4 and 27 overall picks in exchange for the Nos. 11, 23 and 108 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: "He's explosive, a ball hawk and an elite athlete. He can be a safety, too, if we need him to be. I'm good with it." - Dimitris Griffin, Video Editor
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT, EDGE, OT
Analysis: "My reason for this selection is because he's an impressive athlete with great body control. He's explosive, and he's a very smooth player who will compliment Patrick Surtain on the opposite side. So, Bronco's country? Let's ride." - Khalid Hashi, Football Communications Coordinator
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL
Analysis: "He's 6-6, 324. He's got that dawg in him. He's got sand in his pants. He's got oily hips. We got 'em." - Matt Haley (without a Boston accent), Director of Football Communications
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB, DT, LB
Analysis: *heavy boos from the crowd* "Cam Jordan's getting older, so you gotta bring in some new blood." - Zeldrick Martin, Senior Performance Marketing Manager
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, RB, IOL, S
Analysis: "Now that Indy has Caitlin Clark, we needed another big name to go with her." - Larry Luk, Senior Creative Director
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL, EDGE, TE
Analysis: "My bias is showing." - Gerald Donaldson, Social Media Producer (and Clemson graduate)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, OT, IOL
Analysis: "We got a steal. This guy has the production, physicality and mindset we need." - Jay Bendlin, Team Photographer
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB, WR, TE
Analysis: "Gotta build that O-line to protect Joe Shiesty." - Brandon Magnus, Senior Manager of Photography and Digital Asset Management
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB, OT, K
Analysis: "He's a dual-threat quarterback, who's a Heisman finalist, and he can learn under Matthew Stafford." - Kelsey Duncan, Digital Operations Coordinator
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR, CB, DT
Analysis: "When the Bengals turned in their pick, we ran our pick right to the podium, because there's no way he should be there at No. 20." - Scott Kegley, Vice President of Digital Strategy
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT, EDGE, TE
Analysis: "This man is 6-6, 342. He's a big guy. Shocked he was still there. We were aiming for Graham Barton, but we'll settle for a better guy." - Zach Markon, Motion Graphics Producer
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT, WR, S
Analysis: "Well, it is a shame that Jared Verse is still on this draft board and we are lucky to have him. And if you were an avid reader of the AtlantaFalcons.com Mock Draft Roundups, you would know that Jared Verse is a top-10 pick. We think he's going to fly high." - Amna Subhan, Digital Media Specialist
via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans... and a trade with the Minnesota Vikings
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: "Best player available." - Dimitris Griffin, Video Editor
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL, DT, WR
Analysis: "So, as the Dallas Cowboys representative, I spoke to Jerry Jones and he said we need O-line help, especially with Dak Prescott maybe being on his way out... potentially being a free agent soon. So, we gotta beef up the O-line and make it a place where a quarterback wants to be." - Jenny Ross, Video Production Manager
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, OT, CB, S
Analysis: "He fills a need for us. We're very happy to get our guy. We're bringing a G to rep the G." - Morgan Cowen, Senior Manager of Brand and Digital Partnership
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, IOL, CB, S, LB
Analysis: "First of all, he's a damn good dawg. So, he has that going for him. And then, the Bucs also needed a corner who's physical enough to match up against Drake London and Kyle Pitts. And if he's a bust? It's Tampa Bay, so we're OK with it." - Jack Ozmer, Atlanta Falcons Graphic Designer
via Houston Texans and through a trade with the Cardinals
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, DT, IOL, EDGE
Analysis: "Yeah, look, we got our quarterback of the future at No. 4. Truly incredible work by my fellow GM. Huge shoutout to Amanda. Here you just gotta get the guy, and Chop Robinson? I mean, what a name for an edge rusher. I think with this our offense and defense is set for the future." - Jackson Sipes, Creative Design Manager
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, DT, S, RB
Analysis: "I think AD is the best wide receiver on the board at this moment. He's one of the better wide receivers, and we have a need for them. Happy to have a former dawg, a two-time national champion and someone from Texas, too." - Taylor Vismor, Digital Video Producer and Studio Host
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S, WR, OT
Analysis: "Take one of the following players in this order: Byron Murphy, Terrion Arnold, Chop Robinson, Johnny Newton, Adonai Mitchell, Nate Wiggins, Darius Robinson." - David Bassity, Atlanta Falcons Vice President of Football Communications, in an email to The Commissioner as he awaits the arrival of a new addition to the Bassity family
TRADE: In an anger-inducing trade discussion, the Ravens send the No. 30 overall pick to the Steelers in exchange for the Nos. 51 and 84 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE, WR, S
Analysis Pt. 1: "My not-wanting-to-pick move has caused chaos." - Terrin Waack (Baltimore GM), Digital Team Reporter, as Jenny Ross (Dallas) and Scott Kegley (Pittsburgh) wage war over the No. 30 overall pick.
Analysis Pt. 2: "Let me explain my rationale here." - Scott Kegley
Analysis Pt. 3: "Boo!" - Jenny Ross
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB
Analysis: "He's a big boy, and he has two first names... But really, our star left tackle is turning 36 and we need someone up there with him now." - Abbie Jackson, AMBSE Graphic Designer
TRADE: The Chiefs package their Nos. 32 and 221 overall picks to the Raiders in exchange for the Raiders' Nos. 44, 77 and 148 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB, RB, IOL
Analysis Pt. 1: "The Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade with the Raiders because the math was mathing." - Sam Larsen (Chiefs GM), Studio Production Manager
Analysis Pt. 2: "I'll allow it." - Tori McElhaney (The Commissioner), Senior Reporter
Analysis Pt. 3: *storms out* - Jenny Ross (Cowboys GM)
Analysis Pt. 4: "So, we really wanted to beef up the offensive line. Our quarterback situation, well, we've got Gardner (Minshew), the guy with the mustache. We got another O-lineman early, now we've got our center. He's huge, which we like.
"A lot of people out there saying we gave up too much for this pick, but really we gave up a third-rounder and fifth-rounder this year and still got a seventh back, but here we are making our second-round pick at 32 instead of later. And really, we'll get to use that fifth-year option on these two offensive linemen, so we feel good about it." - Matt Haley (Raiders GM)