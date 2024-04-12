NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner projects Falcons trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr. 

Chad Reuter, NFL

Date: April 5

April 5 Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals)

No. 12 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals) Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Reuter's analysis: "The Falcons acquire two mid-round picks from the Cardinals to move down four slots, and they still land an excellent pass rusher in Verse, who could make a Will Anderson-type impact in Arizona's system."

Gennaro Filice, NFL

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Filice's analysis: "Wanna know why you're seeing this pairing so often in mocks across the interwebs? Since John Abraham's release in the 2013 offseason, exactly one Falcon has posted double-digit sacks: Vic Beasley in the Super Bowl season of 2016. Turner's explosive juice and insane wingspan are special traits."

Pete Prisco, CBS

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Prisco's analysis: "Their pass rush is a major issue. They have to address it, and I think Dallas Turner would be the right guy. He will be a better player on the next level than he was at Alabama."

Tom Fornelli, CBS

Date: April 7

April 7 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Fornelli's analysis: "I don't rate this EDGE class all that highly, as I see a lot of potential quality starters, but not guys who strike me as game-changers. That said, Atlanta has a need, and Verse may not be an elite prospect, but he's well-rounded and improves the defense."

Max Chadwick, PFF

Date: April 8

April 8 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Chadwick's analysis: "A record seven offensive players were taken to start the 2021 NFL Draft. There's a good chance that the 2024 group could tie that mark, as it does in this mock.