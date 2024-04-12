 Skip to main content
NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner projects Falcons trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr. 

It's been all defense lately, but this roundup includes a possible trade up for a wide receiver. 

Apr 12, 2024 at 12:12 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2024 NFL Draft.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For weeks it's almost been a forgone conclusion that analysts will mock the Falcons a defensive player, particularly an edge rusher.

While that's still a common theme, in this roundup, Marvin Harrison Jr. is included for the first time.

The Ohio State wide receiver is widely regarded as the top pass catcher in the 2024 class. Drafting Harrison isn't likely to be attainable for the Falcons at No. 8 overall, so this projection includes a trade up for the premier prospect.

Take a closer look at the latest projections:

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

  • Date: April 8
  • Falcons pick: No. 5 overall (projected trade with Los Angeles Chargers)
  • Selection: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Baumgardner's analysis: "The Falcons got off the pot and spent big to pair an experienced (and aging) Kirk Cousins with a young, talented roster. Why not be aggressive here and get Cousins the best non-QB in the draft?"

Chad Reuter, NFL

  • Date: April 5
  • Falcons pick: No. 12 overall (projected trade with Arizona Cardinals)
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Reuter's analysis: "The Falcons acquire two mid-round picks from the Cardinals to move down four slots, and they still land an excellent pass rusher in Verse, who could make a Will Anderson-type impact in Arizona's system."

Gennaro Filice, NFL

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Filice's analysis: "Wanna know why you're seeing this pairing so often in mocks across the interwebs? Since John Abraham's release in the 2013 offseason, exactly one Falcon has posted double-digit sacks: Vic Beasley in the Super Bowl season of 2016. Turner's explosive juice and insane wingspan are special traits."

Pete Prisco, CBS

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Prisco's analysis: "Their pass rush is a major issue. They have to address it, and I think Dallas Turner would be the right guy. He will be a better player on the next level than he was at Alabama."

Tom Fornelli, CBS

  • Date: April 7
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Fornelli's analysis: "I don't rate this EDGE class all that highly, as I see a lot of potential quality starters, but not guys who strike me as game-changers. That said, Atlanta has a need, and Verse may not be an elite prospect, but he's well-rounded and improves the defense."

Max Chadwick, PFF

  • Date: April 8
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Chadwick's analysis: "A record seven offensive players were taken to start the 2021 NFL Draft. There's a good chance that the 2024 group could tie that mark, as it does in this mock.

Turner has a high ceiling as a pass rusher, something the Falcons have been sorely lacking. Atlanta has ranked outside the top 25 teams in pass-rushing grade in each of the past three seasons."

