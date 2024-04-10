Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT, EDGE, OT

Analysis: Consider the next two picks the linchpin of the rest of the draft. Since the Broncos and Raiders are arguably in the same boat as the Vikings (i.e. quarterback hungry), there are many who project both teams taking Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in the first round. However, when the hypothetical time comes, both teams end up thinking they can't afford to gamble on a first-round pick. They pass on a quarterback, aiming to sure up their secondary with two of the best cornerbacks in the class.