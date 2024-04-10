 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

In this week's mock draft, Tori McElhaney picks up a top edge rusher (Dallas Turner) in the first round and a quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) who falls to the second round ... or is exactly where some project him to be. 

Apr 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Mock Draft 6.0 is very different than all the others that came before it. This week's mock comes with two fundamental rules.

  1. No trades
  2. Top 50 picks, instead of just the original first round of 32 picks

Before we dive in, let's be realistic for a second in saying this mock draft isn't really realistic at all. Trades are going to happen. They always do, and they already have. (Here's looking at you, Minnesota). So, know that going in.

However, be open minded when reading through this mock draft. It may give you a thing or two to think about with the 2024 NFL Draft nearly two weeks away.

Related Links

16x9 (50)
CHI
1
Bears.png
Caleb Williams
QB | USC

via Carolina Panthers

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT

Analysis: There are no trades in this mock draft. Not like anyone was moving up to No. 1 to take Williams anyway.

WAS
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Drake Maye
QB | UNC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR

Analysis: You can thank Dane Brugler's The Beast draft guide for Maye coming in at No. 2 overall ...

NE
3
Patriots.png
Jayden Daniels
QB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR

Analysis: ... and for Daniels coming in at No. 3.

ARI
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE, RB, IOL

Analysis: Spoiler alert! There's about to be a run on receivers.

LAC
5
Chargers.png
Malik Nabers
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL, OT, RB

Analysis: Still running.

NYG
6
Giants.png
Rome Odunze
WR | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB, S, QB

Analysis: Sprinting.

TEN
7
Titans.png
Joe Alt
OT | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT, WR, LB

Analysis: All right. We're done with receivers. For now, at least.

ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Dallas Turner
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, S, QB

Analysis: If you have been reading Amna Subhan's mock draft round-up every Friday (which I do advise you to do), you know with every week that passes, more and more draft analysts are mocking Turner to the Falcons at No. 8 overall. This past week, it was a unanimous decision for every analysts. So, here we are.

CHI
9
Bears.png
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT

Analysis: Even though the Bears got their No. 1 pick, Williams, they were hoping some of those receivers up top would be here at No. 9. They're not, but Thomas is, which honestly? That development is more than fine.

NYJ
10
Jets.png
Brock Bowers
TE | Georgia


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR, LB, CB

Analysis: Like Alt to the Titans, this pick of Bowers to the Jets makes too much sense to overthink it.

MIN
11
Vikings.png
J.J. McCarthy
QB | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT

Analysis: Some would say this is too high of a pick for McCarthy. But the Vikings are in near-desperate need for a quarterback, and they don't feel like they can afford to wait until pick No. 23.

DEN
12
Broncos.png
Terrion Arnold
CB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT, EDGE, OT

Analysis: Consider the next two picks the linchpin of the rest of the draft. Since the Broncos and Raiders are arguably in the same boat as the Vikings (i.e. quarterback hungry), there are many who project both teams taking Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in the first round. However, when the hypothetical time comes, both teams end up thinking they can't afford to gamble on a first-round pick. They pass on a quarterback, aiming to sure up their secondary with two of the best cornerbacks in the class.

LV
13
Raiders.png
Quinyon Mitchell
CB | Toledo

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL

Analysis: Please see above analysis.

NOR
14
Saints.png
Taliese Fuaga
OT | Oregon State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB, DT, LB

Analysis: When it comes to the run of receivers in the top 10, the subsequent result of this is some really good offensive tackles fall out of the top 10, which is good for a team like the Saints.

IND
15
Colts.png
Adonai Mitchell
WR | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, RB, IOL, S

Analysis: Perhaps the Colts believe they'd rather have the fifth-best receiver than the third-best cornerback. An intriguing move, but one that could have legs.

SEA
16
Seahawks.png
Byron Murphy II
DT | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL, EDGE, TE

Analysis: When it comes to Murphy, I don't necessarily see him going before No. 16 overall, but I definitely don't see falling beyond No. 16 either.

JAX
17
Jaguars.png
Jared Verse
EDGE | FSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, OT, IOL

Analysis: Considering the Jags need an edge rusher and Verse is still very much available, this seems like a no-brainer type of pick.

CIN
18
Bengals.png
Troy Fautanu
OT | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB, WR, TE

Analysis: The offensive tackles are flying off the board now.

LAR
19
Rams_table
Laiatu Latu
EDGE | UCLA

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB, OT, K

Analysis: The Rams were one of those teams really, really hoping to see Murphy fall to them. But alas, they'll take Latu, which is a nice consolation for a team in need of beefing up its defensive front.

PIT
20
Steelers.png
Olu Fashanu
OT | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR, CB, DT

Analysis: This isn't a flashy pick, but it's a necessary one for the Steelers.

21
dolphins
Graham Barton
IOL | Duke

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT, EDGE, TE

Analysis: Everyone! This is not a drill! I have indeed mocked someone else beside Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Dolphins. Truly the shock of the mock draft season. I know.

Here's the thing, though: The closer we get to draft weekend, the higher Burton seems to climb. The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah both have Burton as the best interior lineman available this year. Whether at center or guard, that would go a long way in securing Miami's offensive line strength.

PHI
22
Eagles.png
Cooper DeJean
CB | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT, WR, S

Analysis: DeJean's value goes beyond just outside cornerback. At Iowa, he was a player who saw reps all throughout the secondary, while also maintaining status of an elite-level tackler. That is something the Eagles wouldn't be likely to pass up in this hypothetical scenario.

MIN
23
Vikings.png
Jackson Powers-Johnson
IOL | Oregon

via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT

Analysis: I couldn't let Powers-Johnson fall too far down the draft board now, could I? Well, he finds a home in Minnesota as a nice offensive double-dip to partner with McCarthy.

DAL
24
Cowboys.png
JC Latham
OT | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL, DT, WR

Analysis: It's too soon to take a running back, Dallas, especially with so many solid offensive tackles available. Save the running back talk for later.

GB
25
Packers.png
Jer'Zhan Newton
DT | Illinois

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, OT, CB, S

Analysis: The Packers valued their secondary in free agency. They give a little love to the guys up front in the draft.

TB
26
Buccaneers.png
Chop Robinson
EDGE | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, IOL, CB, S, LB

Analysis: Robinson is one of the youngest edge rushers in the draft, but he could have the ceiling worthy of a first-round pick, which is why Tampa Bay takes him here.

ARI
27
Cardinals.png
Nate Wiggins
CB | Clemson

via Houston Texans

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, DT, IOL, EDGE

Analysis: This is a scenario where need aligns with one of the best players remaining on the board. Not a bad pick-up for the Cardinals.

BUF
28
Bills.png
Ladd McConkey
WR | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, DT, S, RB

Analysis: There's likely no replacing Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis, who both left in free agency, but bringing in McConkey helps a little.

DET
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
CB | Missouri

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S, WR, OT

Analysis: We have a new name breaking into the first round, y'all. Call it a reach, but the moves Detroit has made in recent drafts have been head-scratchers that turned into key performers. Perhaps this could be one, too.

BAL
30
Ravens.png
Amarius Mims
OT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE, WR, S

Analysis: The Ravens could have gone with an interior lineman, sure. However, there are many evaluators that do not see Mims falling out of the first round. I tend to agree.

SF
31
49ers.png
Kool-Aid McKinstry
CB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB

Analysis: Apparently I am just going to keep drafting McKinstry to the 49ers every week.

KC
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Xavier Worthy
WR | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB, RB, IOL

Analysis: Ha! You thought I wouldn't give Patrick Mahomes a speedy receiver? You're crazy.

ROUND TWO

33. Carolina Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

  • Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, TE, CB, EDGE, DT

34. New England Patriots: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

35. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

36. Washington Commanders: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

37. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

38. Tennessee Titans: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

39. Carolina Panthers via New Your Giants: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

40. Washington Commanders via Chicago Bears: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

41. Green Bay Packers via New York Jets: LB Payton Wilson, NC State

42. Houston Texans via Minnesota Vikings: DT Braden Fiske, FSU

43. Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

  • Hear me out: Do the Falcons need Penix at the moment? No. But do they need to already be thinking about a succession plan for Kirk Cousins? It wouldn't hurt. It was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer this past week that the Falcons sent a large contingency of decision-makers to Washington to hold a private workout with Penix. Maybe they liked what they saw enough to use a second-round pick on him. Maybe it'll work out. Maybe it won't. But if the Falcons use a first-round pick to fill an obvious need at edge rusher, they have the depth and talent at other key positions to gamble a bit in the second round in hopes of landing someone who can sit behind Cousins for a couple years before conversations of his future playing time truly begin.

44. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

45. New Orleans Saints via Denver Broncos: WR Keon Coleman, FSU

46. Indianapolis Colts: DT Maason Smith, LSU

47. New York Giants via Seattle Seahawks: RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

49. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Max Melton, Rutgers

50. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints: IOL Zach Frazier

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

For years, the cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell has been a revolving door. If quarterbacks go early, would the Falcons be enticed by the best cornerback in the class?  
news

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Is this realistic? Probably not. Am I going to do it anyway to make you think? Absolutely. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The one where the Falcons draft an edge rusher

Atlanta fills primary needs in free agency (at quarterback and wide receiver, mainly). There's still an obvious hole on this roster, though, and the Falcons use the No. 8 overall pick to fill it. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Falcons go after offensive weapon in first round after reportedly signing QB Kirk Cousins

The Falcons may have QB1, but they need significant depth at wide receiver. With so many top-receiving prospects in the draft, they could absolutely look to build strength there. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Mock draft season is in full swing. So, we had to get in on the action, too, with having the Falcons pull an aggressive move into the top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

Scott, Tori and Ashton alternate selections in the last mock, Christian Gonzalez lands in Atlanta
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

Lukas Van Ness will join a big, tough Atlanta defensive line
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1, then Bryce Young; Falcons take best cornerback on the board

Atlanta lands Christian Gonzalez to round out a secondary with great potential
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all go in the top 8
news

2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Falcons score when edge rusher Tyree Wilson falls in their lap at No. 8 overall
news

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Clemson alum Myles Murphy won't have to travel far to join Falcons in Atlanta

Top News

Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

Question of the Week: As the Falcons GM, would you trade up, down or remain at No. 8 in the draft?

Falcons sign defensive end James Smith-Williams

Edge rushers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Advertising