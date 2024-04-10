Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Mock Draft 6.0 is very different than all the others that came before it. This week's mock comes with two fundamental rules.
- No trades
- Top 50 picks, instead of just the original first round of 32 picks
Before we dive in, let's be realistic for a second in saying this mock draft isn't really realistic at all. Trades are going to happen. They always do, and they already have. (Here's looking at you, Minnesota). So, know that going in.
However, be open minded when reading through this mock draft. It may give you a thing or two to think about with the 2024 NFL Draft nearly two weeks away.
via Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: There are no trades in this mock draft. Not like anyone was moving up to No. 1 to take Williams anyway.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: You can thank Dane Brugler's The Beast draft guide for Maye coming in at No. 2 overall ...
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: ... and for Daniels coming in at No. 3.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, EDGE, RB, IOL
Analysis: Spoiler alert! There's about to be a run on receivers.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, IOL, OT, RB
Analysis: Still running.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, RB, S, QB
Analysis: Sprinting.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, EDGE, DT, WR, LB
Analysis: All right. We're done with receivers. For now, at least.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, S, QB
Analysis: If you have been reading Amna Subhan's mock draft round-up every Friday (which I do advise you to do), you know with every week that passes, more and more draft analysts are mocking Turner to the Falcons at No. 8 overall. This past week, it was a unanimous decision for every analysts. So, here we are.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE, OT, DT
Analysis: Even though the Bears got their No. 1 pick, Williams, they were hoping some of those receivers up top would be here at No. 9. They're not, but Thomas is, which honestly? That development is more than fine.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): TE, S, WR, LB, CB
Analysis: Like Alt to the Titans, this pick of Bowers to the Jets makes too much sense to overthink it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: Some would say this is too high of a pick for McCarthy. But the Vikings are in near-desperate need for a quarterback, and they don't feel like they can afford to wait until pick No. 23.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DT, EDGE, OT
Analysis: Consider the next two picks the linchpin of the rest of the draft. Since the Broncos and Raiders are arguably in the same boat as the Vikings (i.e. quarterback hungry), there are many who project both teams taking Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in the first round. However, when the hypothetical time comes, both teams end up thinking they can't afford to gamble on a first-round pick. They pass on a quarterback, aiming to sure up their secondary with two of the best cornerbacks in the class.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OT, WR, IOL
Analysis: Please see above analysis.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, CB, DT, LB
Analysis: When it comes to the run of receivers in the top 10, the subsequent result of this is some really good offensive tackles fall out of the top 10, which is good for a team like the Saints.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, RB, IOL, S
Analysis: Perhaps the Colts believe they'd rather have the fifth-best receiver than the third-best cornerback. An intriguing move, but one that could have legs.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, IOL, EDGE, TE
Analysis: When it comes to Murphy, I don't necessarily see him going before No. 16 overall, but I definitely don't see falling beyond No. 16 either.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, DT, OT, IOL
Analysis: Considering the Jags need an edge rusher and Verse is still very much available, this seems like a no-brainer type of pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) OT, DT, CB, WR, TE
Analysis: The offensive tackles are flying off the board now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, CB, OT, K
Analysis: The Rams were one of those teams really, really hoping to see Murphy fall to them. But alas, they'll take Latu, which is a nice consolation for a team in need of beefing up its defensive front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, IOL, WR, CB, DT
Analysis: This isn't a flashy pick, but it's a necessary one for the Steelers.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, DT, OT, EDGE, TE
Analysis: Everyone! This is not a drill! I have indeed mocked someone else beside Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Dolphins. Truly the shock of the mock draft season. I know.
Here's the thing, though: The closer we get to draft weekend, the higher Burton seems to climb. The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah both have Burton as the best interior lineman available this year. Whether at center or guard, that would go a long way in securing Miami's offensive line strength.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT, WR, S
Analysis: DeJean's value goes beyond just outside cornerback. At Iowa, he was a player who saw reps all throughout the secondary, while also maintaining status of an elite-level tackler. That is something the Eagles wouldn't be likely to pass up in this hypothetical scenario.
via Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, EDGE, WR, DT
Analysis: I couldn't let Powers-Johnson fall too far down the draft board now, could I? Well, he finds a home in Minnesota as a nice offensive double-dip to partner with McCarthy.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL, DT, WR
Analysis: It's too soon to take a running back, Dallas, especially with so many solid offensive tackles available. Save the running back talk for later.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, OT, CB, S
Analysis: The Packers valued their secondary in free agency. They give a little love to the guys up front in the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, IOL, CB, S, LB
Analysis: Robinson is one of the youngest edge rushers in the draft, but he could have the ceiling worthy of a first-round pick, which is why Tampa Bay takes him here.
via Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, DT, IOL, EDGE
Analysis: This is a scenario where need aligns with one of the best players remaining on the board. Not a bad pick-up for the Cardinals.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, DT, S, RB
Analysis: There's likely no replacing Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis, who both left in free agency, but bringing in McConkey helps a little.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S, WR, OT
Analysis: We have a new name breaking into the first round, y'all. Call it a reach, but the moves Detroit has made in recent drafts have been head-scratchers that turned into key performers. Perhaps this could be one, too.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, OT, EDGE, WR, S
Analysis: The Ravens could have gone with an interior lineman, sure. However, there are many evaluators that do not see Mims falling out of the first round. I tend to agree.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OT, IOL, WR, LB
Analysis: Apparently I am just going to keep drafting McKinstry to the 49ers every week.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OT, CB, RB, IOL
Analysis: Ha! You thought I wouldn't give Patrick Mahomes a speedy receiver? You're crazy.
ROUND TWO
33. Carolina Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, TE, CB, EDGE, DT
34. New England Patriots: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
35. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
36. Washington Commanders: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
37. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
38. Tennessee Titans: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
39. Carolina Panthers via New Your Giants: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
40. Washington Commanders via Chicago Bears: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
41. Green Bay Packers via New York Jets: LB Payton Wilson, NC State
42. Houston Texans via Minnesota Vikings: DT Braden Fiske, FSU
43. Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Hear me out: Do the Falcons need Penix at the moment? No. But do they need to already be thinking about a succession plan for Kirk Cousins? It wouldn't hurt. It was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer this past week that the Falcons sent a large contingency of decision-makers to Washington to hold a private workout with Penix. Maybe they liked what they saw enough to use a second-round pick on him. Maybe it'll work out. Maybe it won't. But if the Falcons use a first-round pick to fill an obvious need at edge rusher, they have the depth and talent at other key positions to gamble a bit in the second round in hopes of landing someone who can sit behind Cousins for a couple years before conversations of his future playing time truly begin.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
45. New Orleans Saints via Denver Broncos: WR Keon Coleman, FSU
46. Indianapolis Colts: DT Maason Smith, LSU
47. New York Giants via Seattle Seahawks: RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
49. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Max Melton, Rutgers
50. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints: IOL Zach Frazier