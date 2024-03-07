 Skip to main content
2024 Free Agency Tracker: Updating Falcons free agency signings, extensions and reports 

Your one-stop shop for all Falcons free agency moves and updates. 

Mar 07, 2024 at 01:30 PM
by Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack & Amna Subhan
Free Agency Tracker

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

The 2024 free agency frenzy has arrived, and with it, speculation either picks up or quiets down depending on the moves made in the coming weeks.

The official start of the new league year is March 13. At 4 p.m. ET, free agents can officially sign with new teams. The legal tampering window, which is the two-day time period that team personnel can contact the agents of players on other teams, opens up March 11 and ends when the new league year begins. During this time, teams and free agents can announce they have agreed to contract terms, but an official signing cannot be announced until after the start of the new league year.

In the weeks ahead, you can use this article as a one-stop shop for all Falcons free agency moves and updates. We will update the tracker as news comes in about signings, extensions and where Falcons free agents land.

In addition to official signing news, there will also be aggregated reports of signings and extensions listed in the tracker. A full list of trusted and vetted reporters who the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff will aggregate news from is listed at the bottom of this tracker.

Let this be your location for everything you need to know about the Falcons offseason work in free agency.

RE-SIGNING: Inside linebacker Nate Landman

Date of re-signing announcement: March 6, 2024

Analysis: Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

Resume highlights:

  • The Falcons signed Landman as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in seven games as a rookie, notching just one tackle, mainly on special teams.
  • Landman stepped into a starting defensive role in 2023 amid Troy Andersen's injuries. Landman played in 16 games, starting 14, and totaled 110 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception.
RE-SIGNING: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil

Date of re-signing announcement: March 4, 2024

First report: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

Analysis: Falcons re-sign offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil as exclusive rights free agent

Resume highlights:

  • The Falcons signed Neuzil as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. After being promoted to the active roster in late 2022, Neuzil saw action in nine games for the Falcons, mostly on special teams.
  • In 2023, Neuzil was the team's backup center, seeing action in 17 games and making four starts.
RE-SIGNING: Long snapper Liam McCullough

Date of re-signing announcement: Feb. 23, 2024

Analysis: Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough as an exclusive rights free agent

Resume highlights:

  • McCullough joined the Falcons in April 2022 after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
  • Over the course of the last two seasons with the Falcons, McCullough has seen action in all 34 games.

Former Falcons landing spots

DISCLAIMER: The Falcons editorial staff is independently aggregating reports of Falcons signings from select reporters, without confirmation from the team. The full list of reporters: Adam Schefter (ESPN), Jeremy Fowler (ESPN), Dan Graziano (ESPN), Ian Rapoport (NFL Network), Tom Pelissero (NFL Network), Mike Garafolo (NFL Network), Jonathan Jones (CBS), Jay Glazer (FOX), Dianna Russini (The Athletic), Jeff Howe (The Athletic), Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) and Mark Maske (Washington Post).

