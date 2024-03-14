Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, the organization announced Thursday.
This is the second move the Falcons have made to fill out their wide receiver room since the start of the new league year. Atlanta is reportedly set to sign former Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year deal worth a reported $39 million.
Hodge also joins Drake London as the only returner at receiver from the 2023 squad. Mack Hollins reportedly signed with the Buffalo Bills, while Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson hit the open market on Wednesday.
Hodge has spent the last two years in Atlanta, having originally signed with the team in 2022 after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Lions organizations. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
In 2023, Hodge saw action in 17 games, making four starts for the Falcons. He caught 14 of his 23 targets for 232 receiving yards. Hodge averaged a team-high 16.6 yards per reception last season.
The wide receiver position was one in need of refilling this offseason, with London the only contracted carryover from the 2023 roster when the new league year came and went Wednesday. With free agency in full swing, the Falcons have begun the process of bringing in reinforcements. Hodge -- along with Mooney -- help fill out a once sparse room.