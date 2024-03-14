Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge has spent the last two years in Atlanta, having originally signed with the team in 2022 after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Lions organizations. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In 2023, Hodge saw action in 17 games, making four starts for the Falcons. He caught 14 of his 23 targets for 232 receiving yards. Hodge averaged a team-high 16.6 yards per reception last season.