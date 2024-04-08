Falcons sign cornerback Kevin King

Through those five seasons with the Packers, though, King appeared in 51 of a possible 81 regular-season games, starting 42. He made 197 total tackles, with a sack, three quarterback hits and five tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles, recovered another two fumbles, intercepted seven passes and broke up 30.

King’s peak season so far came in 2019, when he started 14 of the 15 games in which he played. He finished with 66 total tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.