NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts heavily favor Dallas Turner to Falcons in first round

Field Yates, ESPN

Date: April 3

April 3 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Yates' analysis: "It's time for some defense, and Turner is the ideal candidate to kick things off on that side of the ball in this draft. Atlanta spent a lot of money in free agency on offense but is desperate for edge help -- it was last in pass rush win rate in 2023 (30.9%). Turner is a standout pass-rusher who had 10 sacks last season, showcasing burst and power. New coach Raheem Morris would love this addition and be able to slot him in as a top option right away."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Jones-Drew's analysis: "The Falcons invested heavily in their offense during the free agency frenzy, so the defense will lean on draft reinforcements -- an approach new head coach Raheem Morris is used to, having come from the Rams organization. Turner is an explosive edge rusher who'll pair well with stalwart DT Grady Jarrett."

Lance Zierlein, NFL

Date: April 2

April 2 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Zierlein's analysis: "Pass rusher or pass catcher? This could be the decision at hand for Atlanta, with Verse, Dallas Turner and Rome Odunze on the board. I'm planting a flag for Verse, who has the explosiveness and power that Raheem Morris is likely to covet."

Pete Prisco, CBS

Date: April 2

April 2 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Prisco's analysis: "The Falcons have seemingly been searching for a top-tier edge rusher for a decade. Dallas Turner has those types of skills. They did a lot for the offense in free agency, so now it's time to add to the defense."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Date: April 4

April 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Feldman's analysis: "The Falcons could snag speedy Malik Nabers for even more juice for Cousins (Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London are all already on the roster), but new coach Raheem Morris could really use a pass-rushing spark, and Turner's an ideal fix here. Turner was the most disruptive player on the Crimson Tide defense, producing 14.5 TFLs and 10 sacks to go with 13 QB hurries and two forced fumbles in 2023. At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, he doesn't have great size for an edge, but Turner does have 34 1/2-inch arms and superb explosiveness, clocking a 4.46 40 with a 1.54-second 10-yard split in Indianapolis along with a 40 1/2-inch vertical and a 10-7 broad jump."

Ryan Wilson, CBS

Date: April 3

April 3 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Wilson's analysis: "The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse."

Arjun Menon, PFF

Date: April 1

April 1 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama