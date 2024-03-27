Question of the Week: What piqued interest most from Annual League Meeting?

McELHANEY: I will be honest, I did not think one of my main takeaways from Falcons-related conversations at league meetings would have anything to do with Calais Campbell. I thought I would gravitate toward any of the moves the Falcons have actually made to this point, not the one they haven't.

But here I sit, writing about Campbell.

I guess because the topic of Campbell potentially re-signing with the Falcons hadn't crossed my mind in a long time. He could sign with any team at any time now that the new league year is here. I didn't think the chance of him returning to the Falcons was very high, not with a new staff around and his former defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, going to the Jaguars, an organization very close to Campbell's heart. However, my interest was piqued when I heard the way Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talked about Campbell at league meetings Tuesday.

As I wrote in my first (of many) league meeting reports, Morris said he and Campbell have spoken. Though Morris wanted to keep much of the conversation private, he was willing to share he has played his hand with Campbell. Morris said there's a vision -- and by proxy, a future -- for Campbell in Atlanta. If Campbell wants it, it seems there's at least interest from the head coach that he'd like to have him back.

And with the Falcons in need of pass-rush reinforcements? It makes sense to keep a presence like Campbell around.