 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses hope, reality and changes at Annual League Meeting

Arthur Blank explained because of the moves made so far this offseason, national perspective of the organization has shifted ever so slightly into the light. 

Mar 26, 2024 at 05:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Falcons owner Arthur Blank swiftly wrapped up his final interview of the day with SportsCenter in the hallways of the Ritz-Carlton at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday. He had a flight back to Atlanta to catch, but on the way out, he was asked if he thought -- based on the conversations and interviews he'd had in Orlando, Florida, this week -- national perspective is changing about the Falcons.

His answer was that of the business man he is: You can't count your chickens before they hatch, and you can't win games on hope alone.

"I think the general mood around the team is much more positive," Blank began his answer.

He said there is consistent acknowledgement that the Falcons have put together a good coaching staff around Raheem Morris, that the signing of Kirk Cousins has the potential to be a strikingly beneficial one and that the roster is expanding in a hopeful way.

A "but" feels inevitable. In this case, it's an "also."

"There's also the acknowledgement that you have to play the games," the longtime Falcons owner finished.

Good feelings in the preseason only live long enough to see the reality of the regular season. The Falcons hope the moves they've made this offseason bring forth a positive reality built upon by the hope (and strategy) of an offseason. Blank is likely among the many with this hope.

For what it's worth, he is hopeful. And perhaps that hope lives in the basis of something his new starting quarterback said in his own introductory press conference.

Two weeks ago, when his signing became official, Cousins said there is a certain piece of advice he received a long time ago that he finds to be true years later. For a team to be at its most successful, the owner, general manager, head coach and starting quarterback have to be on the same page. It's an alignment Blank believes is in place in Atlanta with all of those pieces finally put into place with the addition of Morris in January and Cousins in March.

"I think that alignment is critical," Blank said. "... It's true in any business. You want to have your senior executive managers and senior leadership group all aligned about strategy and execution. I think if you don't have that, you spend time and energy doing things that are wasteful."

And the Falcons are not in the position waste time. Three consecutive 7-10 seasons will put you in that mindset. Perhaps it's why the Falcons made the change they did at the head coach position. Perhaps it's why they went after a quarterback who they know exactly what they're getting out of. The Falcons have said -- Blank included -- they have a roster primed and ready to not just be competitive but to win more games than they have in the recent years that brought them here.

The Falcons' reality to this point was bleak, but as Blank stepped out to a waiting car that would take him home, the Orlando sun shone bright. Perhaps it represented a little hope for clear skies and a less bumpy ride to come? Only time will tell. After all, there's still a draft, a training camp and, of course, a season that need to all take place before we know the Falcons' true reality.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Is this realistic? Probably not. Am I going to do it anyway to make you think? Absolutely. 
news

Question of the Week: What piqued interest most from Annual League Meeting?

The 2024 owners' meetings wrapped in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday and served as a slight preview for the upcoming Falcons season.
news

What we learned from Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot at Annual League Meeting

The Falcons' head coach and general manager spoke for the first time since the start of the new league year in Orlando, Florida. 
news

NFL announces approved rules change proposals, bylaws and resolutions for 2024

Among the approvals, the trade deadline has been moved and a hybrid kickoff will be tested.
news

AMB Sports and Entertainment, Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay provides replay rules update at Annual League Meeting

In addition to his Falcons responsibilities, Rich McKay is the NFL Competition Committee chairman.
news

Analysis: How each new wide receiver could fit with the Falcons

Since free agency began, Atlanta has added three new weapons to the wide receiver room.  
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project the Falcons take cornerback Terrion Arnold in first round

The Falcons secured offensive weapons in free agency, now many analysts point to Atlanta taking a cornerback or rusher at No. 8 overall. 
news

State of Falcons defensive unit after first wave of free agency

Atlanta brought in a lot of defensive weapons in the 2023 free agency, but have taken the opposite approach in 2024.
news

State of Falcons offensive unit after first wave of free agency

Atlanta has been busy retooling the offense since the start of the 2024 league year, adding a QB1 and multiple receivers to the mix. 
news

Question of the Week: What has been the most interesting free agency move?

The Falcons have brought in five new players since the new league year began last Wednesday.
news

NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The one where the Falcons draft an edge rusher

Atlanta fills primary needs in free agency (at quarterback and wide receiver, mainly). There's still an obvious hole on this roster, though, and the Falcons use the No. 8 overall pick to fill it. 

Top News

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Question of the Week: What piqued interest most from Annual League Meeting?

What we learned from Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot at Annual League Meeting

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses hope, reality and changes at Annual League Meeting

Advertising