What we learned from Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot at Annual League Meeting

Acquiring Kirk Cousins

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it from Fontenot or Morris: Getting Cousins? That was the move of the offseason.

"If you have a quarterback, you have a chance," Morris said. "And Kirk Cousins, getting him in free agency, that was a big up for us. It was a big move for us, it was huge for us. It gives us the best chance to win football games and go out there and compete every single weekend with the experience that he brings, the knowledge that he brings."

Fontenot said Cousins was identified early on as a high-priority free agent based on a number of factors: his previous relationship with Morris from their Washington days, his experience level and his history working within a Sean McVay-inspired offense. Combine all those things with the person, Fontenot said, and it was a fit.

"We identified him as that person," the Falcons general manager said.

Selling him to join the Falcons roster was the next step.

As always, Morris said, money talks. But he would be remiss if he didn't mention the foundation already in place as a selling point for the Cousins acquisition. It was the Falcons, presenting their best selves to Cousins, that helped seal the deal.

"Obviously, it comes down to how much money you can pay a guy and what those markets are, but I think all of those things really came into place for him at the time, along with our team," Morris said. "Terry has done a good job of selling our team. You're talking about Bijan Robinson. You're talking about Kyle Pitts. You're talking about Drake London. You're talking about our offensive line, what they've done. … They've done a good job of selling protection. They've done a good job of having playmakers here. It sold it for us."

And yes, Fontenot said, because of all of this, there's reason to be excited. He feels it.