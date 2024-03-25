Analysis: How each new wide receiver could fit with the Falcons

Darnell Mooney

While 2023 was the least productive season to date, Mooney has proved he can carry an offensive load. In 2021, Mooney recorded more than 1,000 yards as the Bears' top receiver that season. Every other season, he has fit as the second receiver option — that could very well be the case in Atlanta behind London. Mooney also has the potential to be a down-field threat as he has recorded at least six receptions of more than 20 yards per season.