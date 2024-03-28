Notes on a (hypothetical) A.J. Terrell extension

Cornerback is a premium position, and it's likely the last thing you want to do is let someone like Terrell hit the open free agency market. And truth be told? This coaching staff and front office appreciate what they have in Terrell. For as much turnover as the Falcons have seen in the secondary, particularly opposite Terrell, it has always been just that: opposite Terrell, never Terrell himself.

Terrell is a foundational piece of this Falcons defense. General manager Terry Fontenot sees that foundation.

"I remember the first day that (I) got here several years ago, (Terrell) was one of the first people I saw in the building," Fontenot said. "He was constantly in the building, and he's still like that."

Fontenot called Terrell a worker and consummate professional at one of the more difficult positions in the league.

"Everyone gets to do things going forward, and they know where they're going," Fontenot said. "(Corners are) moving backwards, and you don't know where they're going and yet you still have to have the mindset that he has. The way that he works, he's just constantly growing, and that's important."

In essence?

"I love everything about A.J.," Fontenot said.

Asked directly at the NFL's Annual League Meeting this week if a possible extension could be put in place for Terrell, Fontenot said he wanted to keep those conversations among the Falcons, Terrell and his agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First, private.

He reiterated again, though, that he "loves A.J. and everything he's about."

Atlanta is home for Terrell. After home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he has been known to make the short drive to his father's house for a home-cooked meal with his family, a majority of whom still live in the area. Like Grady Jarrett, the Falcons have marketed Terrell as a homegrown guy, having grown up just down the road from the stadium he now plays in on Sundays. There's a personal factor at play with this type of decision.

However, everyone knows: Money talks.

So, are the Falcons and Terrell talking? It wouldn't be a bad idea if so.

There are examples of how the cornerback market has been set in recent years. According to Front Office Sports, Green Bay's Jaire Alexander is the highest paid corner in the league, with Alexander and the Browns' Denzel Ward as the only corners making more than $20 million in average compensation annually. Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), Trevon Diggs (Dallas), L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) and Jaylon Johnson (Bears) all make in the $19 million range. While Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded to the Dolphins in 2023, is on a three-year, $55 million deal with an average of $18.3 million annually.

Kendall Fuller, who was considered by many one of the best available cornerbacks on the open market this free agency, ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins valued at $15 million.

Is Terrell comparable to any of the names listed above? Some may think he's in the neighborhood, like Good Morning Football in September, Fox Sports in November and Pro Football Network in December.