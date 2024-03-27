NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL

Analysis: Here's where things get sticky as the draft rolls on. With top quarterbacks still more than available at Nos. 4 and 5 overall, teams like Denver, Las Vegas and Minnesota are pining to jump. However, for some reason, the jumps on draft night don't happen. Perhaps the offer isn't strong enough. Perhaps the Cardinals and Chargers are dead set on these two receivers and are not willing to chance them going to another team. Whatever the case may be, the draft rolls on with a handful of quarterbacks still primed for the taking.