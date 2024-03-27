NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
ATLANTA -- Coming out of the Annual League Meeting, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was clear in the needs he believes the roster has as it currently stands. Three premium positions still need reinforcements: edge rusher, cornerback and quarterback.
Edge rusher and cornerback are the more obvious of the bunch. With the Falcons paying out the first year of an expensive Kirk Cousins deal and the second year of a Taylor Heinicke contract, it's not out the question that QB3 comes from the more reasonably priced draft class. However, for the sake of this mock draft, we're going to focus on the defense.
And it just so happens a hypothetical shakeup on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft presents an opportunity for the Falcons to bring in some defensive reinforcements — an opportunity they cannot resist.
via Carolina Panthers
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE
Analysis:I know what you're thinking. "Where's the shakeup?!" It's coming. I promise. Give it a minute to build.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, WR
Analysis: No, this isn't the shakeup, but it is interesting. A large number of reports from NFL insiders who were in attendance at owners' meetings in Orlando, Florida, this week said the Commanders are really toying with the idea of drafting McCarthy at No. 2 overall. This one decision has the capabilities to make other quarterback-hungry teams do something drastic to have a shot at the other three or four top quarterbacks on the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, TE, OT
Analysis: The Patriots are more than fine with the McCarthy-to-Commanders development. It means New England has no problem snatching up Maye.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL
Analysis: Here's where things get sticky as the draft rolls on. With top quarterbacks still more than available at Nos. 4 and 5 overall, teams like Denver, Las Vegas and Minnesota are pining to jump. However, for some reason, the jumps on draft night don't happen. Perhaps the offer isn't strong enough. Perhaps the Cardinals and Chargers are dead set on these two receivers and are not willing to chance them going to another team. Whatever the case may be, the draft rolls on with a handful of quarterbacks still primed for the taking.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DT, WR
Analysis: *See above analysis.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, DT
Analysis: You know who's pumped? The Giants. You know why? Because of everything that has happened in the top five picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, CB, WR
Analysis: The Titans? Yeah, they're being stingy with their No. 7 overall pick, too. They know there's bound to be a run on offensive tackles eventually. If they're in the top 10, they believe they have the chance to start that run. They're not moving.
via Atlanta Falcons
Trade details: Vikings receive the No. 8 overall pick and the Falcons' second-round pick (No. 43 overall). Falcons receive the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, EDGE, OG
Analysis: Winner, winner, chicken dinner. We have a trade. The Falcons are more than happy to move out of the No. 8 spot. The kicker of the deal, though, was getting that No. 23 overall pick, too. In order to do so, the Falcons had to play ball a little bit — sweetening the pot, if you will. With the Vikings in need of a second-round pick, the Falcons thought they could strike a deal to send the No. 43 overall pick to Minnesota.
Now, let's be honest: Would the Vikings really want to put together this significant of a trade to the team for which Cousins chose to leave Minnesota? Eh. But hey, this could be a win-win for everyone. The Falcons pick up two first-round picks, and the Vikings get a quarterback with a strong arm and high ceiling.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, WR, TE
Analysis: As soon as you insert Williams and Bowers into a Chicago offense, it changes the scope of it. And we all know the Bears offense is set to change, regardless of what they do at No. 9 overall.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, S
Analysis: Honestly, the Jets were the Titans' biggest worry. That's why they couldn't fall below them in a trade scenario. They knew they had to stay at No. 7 overall. Because when the draft got to No. 10? A top offensive tackle was flying off the board.
via Minnesota Vikings
Trade details: Vikings receive the No. 8 overall pick and the Falcons' second-round pick (No. 43 overall). Falcons receive the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: With the way the draft is going, the Falcons put a higher price on edge rushers. They see a path ahead where a solid cornerback option is available at No. 23. In this scenario, they don't feel the same about someone like Verse being there. So, Verse it is at No. 11.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DT, TE
Analysis: The Broncos wanted to move from this spot but failed to get a package together that was significant enough to make anyone in the top 10 budge. They do get a quarterback, but maybe not the one they were hoping for.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, IOL, OT
Analysis: The Raiders are another team that was willing to sell a good chunk of the farm to go get a quarterback. Like the Broncos, they couldn't make anything stick night-of. However, they were a team in such great need at offensive line that it really didn't affect them nearly as much. With a guy like Fautanu, the Raiders have the ability to keep him outside or maybe even move him inside to guard. That was a big upside for them.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, WR, OT
Analysis: With only the Falcons ahead of them being a viable contender for edge-rusher talent, the Saints knew they had a good shot at Verse or Turner. With Verse off the board and heading to Atlanta, the Saints snatched up Turner. That's two new big-time edge rushers joining the NFC South fray.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, WR, CB
Analysis: There is no one I struggle to place in mock drafts more than Murphy. I absolutely think he is a top-15 talent, but there are not too many top-15 teams looking for defensive tackles. At least, not until No. 15. So, looks like I can squeeze Murphy in after all.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, IOL
Analysis: Yet another team with quarterback aspirations settling for an offensive lineman they can plug and play as needed. Also, when did the offensive-line slander start? These are premium positions that don't get a lot of love. Though not the sexiest pick, this strategy has history on its side.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OG, WR
Analysis: I'll be honest with you. I switched up this pick a couple times. Normally, I would give the Jaguars an edge rusher, but the more I thought about it, the more I think they could actually use some more bodies at receiver. They just lost Calvin Ridley to the Titans in free agency. Ridley was a 1,000-yard receiving threat. Replacing that level of production isn't easy. But a good start would be Odunze at No. 17, especially if he's there.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com) WR, OT, DT
Analysis: The Bengals were either going Thomas or Odunze. They were worried when the Cardinals and Chargers took the top receiving talent off the board with two top-five picks. However, the Bengals held onto hope that the quarterback conundrum would cause receivers to fall to them. They were right.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, S
Analysis: And the first cornerback is off the board. This pick and the next one with the Steelers are the ones the Falcons (now at No. 23) are keeping a close eye on.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, CB, IOL
Analysis: This is the pick the Falcons had to get through in order to potentially have the chance to draft someone like Quinyon Mitchell. With the Steelers prioritizing the line of scrimmage (perhaps the Falcons could thank Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for this), the Falcons can see the light at the end of the first-round tunnel.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, S, WR
Analysis: Another day, another Powers-Johnson-to-Dolphins pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, CB, LB
Analysis: Was there a worry the Eagles would grab Quinyon Mitchell? Yes. When the night came, though, the Eagles prioritized another Mitchell.
via Minnesota Vikings
Trade details: Vikings receive the No. 8 overall pick and the Falcons' second-round pick (No. 43 overall). The Falcons receive the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, CB, WR
Analysis: In this mythical world where Mitchell falls to No. 23 and the Falcons are there to catch him, all is right with the world. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, the Falcons have a first-round edge rusher and corner... This is contentment.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, RB, IOL
Analysis: Is anyone surprised? You shouldn't be.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OT, CB
Analysis: Could I have given the Packers an offensive tackle? Sure. But I like seeing players from Georgia taken in the first round. Sue me!
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): IOL, CB, EDGE
Analysis: You're telling me another NFC South team is drafting an edge rusher in the first round? Yes. That's exactly what I am telling you.
via Houston Texans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, DT, IOL
Analysis: I got tired of the narrative that defensive tackles may fall out of the first round. Do I understand why some people are saying that? Yes. But I shan't let it happen!
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, DT, EDGE
Analysis: I keep giving the Bills an edge rusher. For the last two weeks, it has been Chop Robinson. I decided to switch things up. But only slightly. They still get an edge rusher with the last name Robinson.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OG, EDGE
Analysis: The Lions would love nothing more than cornerbacks to be forgotten and slip down the draft order to them at the very end.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OG, WR
Analysis: I almost thought about giving the Ravens a defensive tackle because of the point I made back at pick No. 27. But alas.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, IOL, OT
Analysis: After a week away, Kool-Aid is back in the first round, people.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, EDGE, OT
Analysis:When I gave Darius Robinson to the Bills, I couldn't stop myself from giving Chop Robinson to the Chiefs. First-round Robinsons unite.