Nerdy Birds: How A.J. Terrell's Fifth-Year Option Works

It's easy to get lost in all the numbers but building out the salary cap puzzle is a vital part of managing an NFL roster both in the short and long term. There's no one way to do it and every team is faced with different challenges but knowing that you've got one of your best defensive players under contract for the next two seasons is like having a corner of the puzzle filled out. It gives you a place to start from as you try to turn a jumble of pieces into a clear picture.