Falcons sign tight end Charlie Woerner

Woerner spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mar 13, 2024 at 06:10 PM
Amna Subhan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed tight end Charlie Woerner, the organization announced Wednesday evening, when the new league year began. 

Details of the signing was first reported by ESPN's Michael Rothstein, who reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million. 

The Georgia native returns home to play for the Falcons after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners drafted Woerner out of Georgia in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With San Francisco, Woerner recorded 120 receiving yards on 15 targets over the four seasons of his rookie deal. Woerner, who served primarily as a blocking specialist, played majority of his snaps on special teams. In four seasons he took on averaged 74% of the snaps with the unit, 79% this past season.

During the 49ers three straight NFC Championship runs, Woerner appeared in every game, starting a total of seven.

The Falcons will experience a little turnover within the tight end room. Woerner joins Kyle Pitts and John FitzPatrick at the position, while players like MyCole Pruitt and Jonnu Smith will move on. Pruitt hit the open market as a free agent Wednesday and the Falcons recently released Jonnu Smith, who signed with Dolphins. 

As for Woerner, he returns to his roots, having played college football at Georgia from 2016-19 after a standout high school career at Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia.

