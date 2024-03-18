 Skip to main content
Falcons sign defensive lineman Kentavius Street

Street joined the Falcons in October 2023, via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Mar 18, 2024 at 02:08 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street, the organization announced Monday.

Street returns the Falcons organization after spending the latter half of the season in Atlanta. The Falcons acquired Street via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in October 2023 after Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons received Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade with the Eagles receiving a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Falcons.

The signing marked the first deal the Falcons have made on the defensive side of the ball since the free agency window opened Wednesday. 

The defensive tackle saw action in five games for the Falcons in 2023, starting all five of those games. In those five contests, Street accumulated 14 combined tackles (four for a loss), one pass deflected, one fumble recovery and one sack. Prior to being traded to Atlanta, Street saw action in eight games for the Eagles, making one start.

Street was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He did not have the chance to see game action in his rookie year, though, because he tore his ACL in his pro day before being drafted. Street then spent the vast majority of the 2019 season on injured reserve.

He finally got significant playing time in 2020 and 2021, notching three sacks with the 49ers in his final year with the organization. Street saw action in all 17 games after signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He had 3.5 sacks with the Saints before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in March 2023.

Returning to the Falcons in 2024, Street is coming off a pectoral injury he suffered in early December. It was a season-ending injury that saw Street placed on injured reserve with four games remaining in the 2023 season.

news

Numbers to know: What certain stats say about Falcons free agency class members

A look into key stats of the Falcons' 2024 free agency class — so far.
news

Falcons sign veteran receiver and returner Ray-Ray McCloud

The 2018 sixth-round draft pick is set to embark on his seventh season in the NFL.
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project Malik Nabers to the Falcons in first post-free agency edition

Now that the Falcons have their quarterback, the projected picks shift to a possible offensive weapon. 
news

Falcons sign wide receiver Darnell Mooney

The former fifth-round draft pick had 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown in 2023.
news

'The team is just so ready to take off:' Charlie Woerner excited to take playoff experience to his hometown team

After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Charlie Woerner looks to bring consistency and grittiness to the Falcons. 
news

Falcons agree to terms on trade to acquire wide receiver Rondale Moore, send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

A day after signing QB Kirk Cousins to a multi-year deal, the Falcons are packaging Desmond Ridder to Arizona.
news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Storm Norton

The Falcons have now brought back two offensive lineman who were bound for free agency from their 2023 roster.
news

Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge joins Drake London as the only returner at receiver from the 2023 squad. 
news

A behind the scenes look into Kirk Cousins' first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

How a day that was meant to be an introduction felt more like a homecoming. 
news

'This could be fun': Quarterback Kirk Cousins prioritizing continuity for a Falcons team eager to win

The Falcons' new quarterback is already thinking about how he can bond and build this team for 2024.
news

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be 'full speed' by training camp

Atlanta's new quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

