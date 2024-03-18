Falcons sign defensive lineman Kentavius Street

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Kentavius Street, the organization announced Monday.

Street returns the Falcons organization after spending the latter half of the season in Atlanta. The Falcons acquired Street via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in October 2023 after Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons received Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade with the Eagles receiving a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Falcons.

The signing marked the first deal the Falcons have made on the defensive side of the ball since the free agency window opened Wednesday.

The defensive tackle saw action in five games for the Falcons in 2023, starting all five of those games. In those five contests, Street accumulated 14 combined tackles (four for a loss), one pass deflected, one fumble recovery and one sack. Prior to being traded to Atlanta, Street saw action in eight games for the Eagles, making one start.

Street was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He did not have the chance to see game action in his rookie year, though, because he tore his ACL in his pro day before being drafted. Street then spent the vast majority of the 2019 season on injured reserve.

He finally got significant playing time in 2020 and 2021, notching three sacks with the 49ers in his final year with the organization. Street saw action in all 17 games after signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He had 3.5 sacks with the Saints before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in March 2023.