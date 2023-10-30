Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons added to their defensive line with a Monday night trade.

The Falcons acquired defensive lineman Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, the team announced.

Street joined the Eagles this past offseason as a free agent and had started one game and appeared in eight overall with Philadelphia. He made four tackles.

Street is in his fifth season in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him with a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of North Carolina State. Street remained with the 49ers for three years, recording a forced fumble, three sacks and 42 tackles in 35 game appearances with four starts.

Then, in 2022, Street signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he played in 17 games and made a pass breakup, 3½ sacks and 29 tackles.

Street is 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds. He attended Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.

This Falcons trade comes shortly after the team announced defensive lineman Grady Jarrett's season-ending injury. Jarrett tore his ACL in the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. The severity of his injury was confirmed by Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Monday afternoon.