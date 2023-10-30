Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

Oct 30, 2023 at 05:15 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

kentavius-street

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons added to their defensive line with a Monday night trade.

The Falcons acquired defensive lineman Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, the team announced.

Street joined the Eagles this past offseason as a free agent and had started one game and appeared in eight overall with Philadelphia. He made four tackles.

Street is in his fifth season in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers drafted him with a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of North Carolina State. Street remained with the 49ers for three years, recording a forced fumble, three sacks and 42 tackles in 35 game appearances with four starts.

Then, in 2022, Street signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he played in 17 games and made a pass breakup, 3½ sacks and 29 tackles.

Street is 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds. He attended Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.

This Falcons trade comes shortly after the team announced defensive lineman Grady Jarrett's season-ending injury. Jarrett tore his ACL in the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. The severity of his injury was confirmed by Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Monday afternoon.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Arthur Smith to announce Falcons starting quarterback vs. Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday

Taylor Heinicke came in for Desmond Ridder when the starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion against the Titans last Sunday. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Charting the questions that remain after Falcons flattening loss to Titans

Atlanta sits with a .500 record again. What questions should we be asking about this team? 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 8 road loss to Titans

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Titans game in Week 8.
news

Grady Jarrett suffers season-ending injury in loss to Titans

Jarrett left Sunday's game in Nashville with a knee injury. 
news

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke stepped in and up during Falcons loss to Titans

Taylor Heinicke completed 12 of his 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 8 loss.
news

Bair: What's preventing Falcons from creating distance between them and .500

Falcons sit at 4-4 after 28-23 loss to Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
news

Falcons discuss quarterback change in loss to Tennessee Titans 

Taylor Heinicke went in for Desmond Ridder after halftime. Ridder was evaluated for a head injury. 
news

Week 8: What happened in Falcons road loss to Titans

The Falcons move to 4-4 on the season after their Week 8 work in Tennessee.
news

Falcons replace Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke in second half of Week 8 game

Falcons quarterback was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to return. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 8 clash with Tennessee Titans

Bud Dupree and Bradley Pinion were listed as questionable prior to Sunday's game. 
news

Bradley Pinion added to injury report, Falcons designate two practice squad elevations

Linebacker Andre Smith, new practice squad signing Pat O'Donnell eligible to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

Top News

Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

Arthur Smith to announce Falcons starting quarterback vs. Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday

Grady Jarrett suffers season-ending injury in loss to Titans

Inside Tori's Notebook: Charting the questions that remain after Falcons flattening loss to Titans

Advertising