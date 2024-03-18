Falcons sign veteran receiver and returner Ray-Ray McCloud

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have added yet another name to their wide receiver room, signing Ray-Ray McCloud on Monday.

McCloud became a free agent when the new league year began Wednesday, having finished out his two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2023 season. His move to Atlanta was first reported Thursday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Falcons mark McCloud's fifth team in seven years. He was originally picked by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft's sixth round but spent only a season there before heading to the Carolina Panthers, where he also only spent a season. From 2020-21, McCloud played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then began the deal that just expired with the 49ers in 2022.

Last season, McCloud played in 12 games, starting one, for the 49ers. He worked both in the offense and on special teams. He had 12 receptions for 135 yards. He also had 24 punt returns for 203 yards and 10 kick returns for 225 yards. He took 28% of the 49ers' offensive snaps in those games and 31% of their special teams snaps.

McCloud had his best season yet in 2021 with the Steelers. In 16 games, with five starts, he had 39 receptions for 277 yards. He also had 38 punt returns for 367 yards – both of which led the NFL – and 35 kick returns for 776 yards.

The Falcons already have a teammate of McCloud's from the 49ers on board: tight end Charlie Woerner. McCloud and Woerner were both in San Francisco the past two years together, featuring a pair of playoff runs and a Super Bowl shot last season.