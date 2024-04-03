 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

Eddie Goldman brings six years of playing experience back to Atlanta. 

Apr 03, 2024 at 04:00 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced Wednesday.

Goldman has six years of NFL experience under his belt (2015-19 and 2021) but has not seen any live action in the last two seasons. All of his playing time has been with the Chicago Bears, though this isn't the first time Goldman has landed in Atlanta.

The Falcons signed Goldman to a one-year contract in July 2022. Less than two weeks later, Goldman announced his retirement from the league. 

In March 2023, the Falcons reinstated Goldman from the reserve/retired list. That following July, Atlanta placed him on the exempt/left squad list.

look1 16x9 (2)

Related Links

So, there have been attempts to bring back the 6-foot-3, 332-pound lineman. He has 81 game appearances and 73 starts on his resume that have led to 175 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits and 13 sacks. Goldman has also been responsible for a safety, a pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.

The safety came during the Bears’ Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 when Goldman sacked quarterback Jared Goff on a second-and-15 play at the 8-yard line.

Goldman was originally drafted by the Bears in 2015 with a second-round pick. He played college ball at Florida State but is originally from Washington, D.C.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

For years, the cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell has been a revolving door. If quarterbacks go early, would the Falcons be enticed by the best cornerback in the class?  
news

Question of the Week: Who of the Falcons returning players sparks the most excitement for 2024?

The Falcons were one of three NFL teams to begin Phase 1 of their offseason programs Tuesday.
news

Falcons release defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu

Ikenna Enechukwu was an undrafted free agent who spent 2023 on injured reserve.
news

Which 2023 Falcons defensive free agents are still on the market — plus their possible fate in Atlanta

There are 11 free agents available who were on the Falcons roster last season. Five came from the defense.
news

Which 2023 Falcons offensive free agents are still on the market — plus their possible fate in Atlanta

There are 11 free agents available who were on the Falcons roster last season. Six came from the offense.
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts unanimously agree the Falcons draft an edge rusher in first round

Every analyst listed here projected the Falcons to pick rushers Jared Verse or Dallas Turner in this roundup. 
news

Falcons release offensive lineman Justin Shaffer 

Shaffer spent the last two seasons on Atlanta's practice squad after the Falcons drafted the offensive lineman in 2022. 
news

Notes on a (hypothetical) A.J. Terrell extension

A.J. Terrell is playing on his fifth-year option in 2024. Would the Falcons be ready -- and willing -- to keep him in Atlanta longer? 
news

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Is this realistic? Probably not. Am I going to do it anyway to make you think? Absolutely. 
news

Question of the Week: What piqued interest most from Annual League Meeting?

The 2024 owners' meetings wrapped in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday and served as a slight preview for the upcoming Falcons season.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses hope, reality and changes at Annual League Meeting

Arthur Blank explained because of the moves made so far this offseason, national perspective of the organization has shifted ever so slightly into the light. 

Top News

Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

Question of the Week: Who of the Falcons returning players sparks the most excitement for 2024?

Falcons release defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu

Advertising