Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team announced Wednesday.
Goldman has six years of NFL experience under his belt (2015-19 and 2021) but has not seen any live action in the last two seasons. All of his playing time has been with the Chicago Bears, though this isn't the first time Goldman has landed in Atlanta.
The Falcons signed Goldman to a one-year contract in July 2022. Less than two weeks later, Goldman announced his retirement from the league.
In March 2023, the Falcons reinstated Goldman from the reserve/retired list. That following July, Atlanta placed him on the exempt/left squad list.
So, there have been attempts to bring back the 6-foot-3, 332-pound lineman. He has 81 game appearances and 73 starts on his resume that have led to 175 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits and 13 sacks. Goldman has also been responsible for a safety, a pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.
The safety came during the Bears’ Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 when Goldman sacked quarterback Jared Goff on a second-and-15 play at the 8-yard line.
Goldman was originally drafted by the Bears in 2015 with a second-round pick. He played college ball at Florida State but is originally from Washington, D.C.