Falcons reinstate veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from reserve/retired list

Over the course of his career in Chicago, Goldman made 73 starts and notched 13 sacks, 175 combined tackles (18 for a loss) and 21 quarterback hits. Majority of Goldman's production came in the first four years of his career, namely 11.5 of his 13 total sacks and 18 of his 21 quarterback hits. Still, Goldman coming out of retirement and joining the Falcons defensive line could be a solid pick-up for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who will have Jarrett, Onyemata and Graham at his disposal, but could always use more veteran depth in rotation.