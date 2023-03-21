Falcons reinstate veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from reserve/retired list

Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in 2022 before retiring. 

Mar 21, 2023 at 02:30 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have reinstated veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/retired list, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Goldman originally signed with Atlanta last year on July 6, but decided 13 days later to announce his retirement after six (active) seasons in the league. The defensive tackle is coming out of retirement a year later, though, joining the likes of Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham and recently acquired David Onyemata along the defensive interior in Atlanta.

Goldman was the 39th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the next seven years with the Chicago Bears. At the end of his rookie contract, Goldman signed a four-year extension with the Bears that totaled $42 million in 2018. The next year, Goldman was voted a Pro Bowl alternate.

He opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021 playing in 14 games before the Bears released him prior to the start of the 2021 league year.

AP22187709485835
Amr Alfiky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Over the course of his career in Chicago, Goldman made 73 starts and notched 13 sacks, 175 combined tackles (18 for a loss) and 21 quarterback hits. Majority of Goldman's production came in the first four years of his career, namely 11.5 of his 13 total sacks and 18 of his 21 quarterback hits. Still, Goldman coming out of retirement and joining the Falcons defensive line could be a solid pick-up for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who will have Jarrett, Onyemata and Graham at his disposal, but could always use more veteran depth in rotation.

